Ice Cube's son calls out Gilbert Arenas' podcast for misleading viewers over Big3-Caitlin Clark links

One of the most surprising basketball headlines over the last 24 hours was Ice Cube offering Caitlin Clark a $5 million deal. The rapper wants Clark to play 10 games in the Big3 this coming summer, which coincides with the WNBA season. Clark is set to headline this year's WNBA draft along with Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Aaliyah Edwards.

However, not everyone was thrilled by Ice Cube's plan to bring the most exciting female basketball prospect to the Big3. LA Sparks star Lexie Brown had a lot to say to Ice Cube on Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" podcast.

O'Shea Jackson Jr., who is Ice Cube's son, called out Brown for what she said on "Gil's Arena" podcast and debunked all her claims.

"You don't know who else was offered anything," Jackson wrote. "You don't know what conversations were had with others. Clark is the hottest name in women's basketball right now. And a story got leaked because of that. Thank you for your time."

It's likely a business decision to offer Caitlin Clark a contract, as Big3 is a business first and foremost. It's probably a good idea on Ice Cube's part to bring the most popular college basketball player in the country right now to play in his league.

While Clark is expected to bring a lot of eyes and viewers to the WNBA next season, she probably won't earn $5 million in her entire time in the league. The maximum salary per season in the WNBA is $234,936.

She could make more if she plays overseas where most WNBA players make from $250,000 to $1 million in a season. For perspective, the Iowa-West Virginia game had 4.9 million viewers compared to the WNBA Finals average viewers of 728,000.

Caitlin Clark busy with March Madness

Caitlin Clark is looking to win the NCAA championship with Iowa.

Caitlin Clark has not responded to the reported contract offer from Ice Cub and the Big3. Clark is still busy with her final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes and her quest for the NCAA championship.

After leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament Championship, she wants to return to the final and end her college career on a high note. She had 27 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in Iowa's first round 91-65 win over Holy Cross.

Clark followed up with 32 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 64-54 win against West Virginia to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. The Hawkeyes face Colorado in the next round on Saturday.

