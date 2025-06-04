"Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson for Zion" - Zion Williamson's stock suffers steep fall amid sexual assault lawsuit

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson's value has reportedly dipped following a rape and abuse lawsuit filed against him on Thursday.

On "In The N.O." podcast uploaded on YouTube on Monday, Pelicans beat reporter Shamit Dua said Williamson's stock has suffered based on his conversations with random league executives.

"There will be teams that do not necessarily care about the reputation provided they have enough general information to know that this is going to get settled out of court, and the allegations won’t stick," Dua said.

"Those teams who do not care need to be sufficiently desperate, one, and two, they’re not going to give you anything of value," Dua added. "So, you’re going to get really bad contracts and likely no picks. But if you do get a pick, it’s a late pick.

"So, an example would be Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson for Zion and some small salary just to kind of make it even. And you get a protected pick, maybe. ... That's one option where you got to eat those salaries. Or the other option would be to cut Zion."

Dua speculated a couple of scenarios that New Orleans could take with Williamson. One route is to waive Williamson to go under the tax, which would give the team the flexibility to make some moves.

Dua said the Miami Heat could be a trade partner. However, to unload the former No. 1 pick, the Pelicans would need to absorb the alleged "bad" contracts of Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson. Miami might also be willing to add a late draft pick as a sweetener.

In 2025-26, Zion Williamson will be on the third season of his five-year, $197.2 million contract. He has a cap hit of $39.5 million next season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

Zion Willamson denies the allegations, saying the woman allegedly attempted extortion

According to a lawsuit filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Zion Williamson was accused of rape and several years of abuse by an unnamed woman.

The woman, who allegedly was in a relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans star from 2018 to 2023, listed "sexual, physical, emotional and financial abuse."

Williamson has since denied the allegations and maintained that he had a "consensual" relationship with the woman. The Pelicans star also said the woman has been demanding money since their relationship amicably ended.

Zion Williamson, through his lawyers from Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver LLC, released a statement:

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them. The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance."

Zion Williamson's 2024-25 season has been marred with injuries. He appeared in just 30 games and averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 56.7% shooting.

