Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson flaunts $18,000 watch and $7,000 bag 

Andrew Wiggins, the notable small forward for the NBA's Golden State Warriors, is romantically involved with Mychal Johnson.

The NBA star's partner recently shared a social media post where she seemed to be sitting on the courtside. Mychal posted an Instagram story elegantly flaunting her fashion accessories.

Mychal Johnson flaunting her accessories

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As seen in her Instagram story, the partner of Andrew Wiggins was carrying a Chane Large Chevron shoulder boy bag.

Carrying a price tag of $7,000 on The Rea Real website, the pink leather bag was from the 2016 collection by Karl Lagerfeld and also has an interlocking CC logo. Fitted with the silver-tone hardware it also has a chain-link shoulder strap and has grosgrain lining with dual interior pockets.

Alongside the beautiful bag, Mychal Johnson was also strapped in a 23-carat diamond Rolex Oyster Perpetual DateJust. The luxury watch is available on eBay at $18,000.

Mycal Johnson shows support for Andrew Wiggins'

After an impressive 21-point performance by Andrew Wiggins for the Golden State Warriors, amidst persistent trade rumors, his girlfriend Mycal Johnson took to her Instagram stories to send support for the small forward.

In the post, Johnson shared a video of herself eagerly watching Wiggins play on television, an initiative typically reserved for when the team is on the road. This act can be seen as a display of support for Wiggins and the value he brings to the team. Johnson captioned her Instagram story:

"Don't play with him"

The trade rumors surrounding Andrew Wiggins have been fueled by the Golden State Warriors' lackluster performance this season. Wiggins' subpar averages of 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, coupled with periods of inconsistency leading to being benched, have contributed to the speculations.

However, Wiggins' standout performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, just before the impending trade deadline, not only showcased his capabilities for the Warriors but also served as a preview to potential suitors, including teams like the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks.

Additionally, in the game against the Sixers, Wiggins notched an impressive 21 points and 10 rebounds, demonstrating his impact on the court as the Warriors secured a significant victory in the absence of Joel Embiid. Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson also made notable contributions, marking a strong team effort.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!