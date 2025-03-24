Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson leaves 4-word reaction as ex-Warrior helps Heat snap 10-game losing streak

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins delivered his season-best performance during Sunday's 122-105 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets, snapping his squad's league-worst 10-game losing streak. Afterward, his longtime girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, voiced her support on social media.

Ad

Wiggins tallied a season-high 42 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and six 3-pointers, shooting a blistering 16-for-21 (76.2%). His standout showing helped Miami overcome a 12-point second-quarter deficit and cruise to a comfortable home win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Heat's victory marked their first since March 3, ending a nearly three-week-long slide. It also helped the 10th-placed squad (30-41) expand its advantage over the 11th-placed Toronto Raptors (24-47) for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Following Wiggins' 42-point scoring barrage, five points shy of his career-high, Johnson, whom he's been dating since 2013, lauded him on X/Twitter.

"40 piece goes crazyyyyy," Johnson wrote, followed by three heart on fire emojis.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to recording his season-high in scoring, Wiggins scored the most points by a Miami player this season. His achievement came in his 13th outing with the franchise after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors in a five-team trade on Feb. 6.

While the Heat are 3-10 with Wiggins, the one-time All-Star appears to be relishing his fit with his new squad.

Erik Spoelstra on Andrew Wiggins' offensive ascension with Heat

With Sunday's efficient scoring showcase, Andrew Wiggins made franchise history. Per Real Sports, the 2022 NBA champion became the first Miami player to score 30-plus points on 75%-plus shooting in consecutive contests.

Ad

This comes after Wiggins amassed 30 points on 10-for-13 shooting (76.9%) during Friday's 102-98 home loss to the Houston Rockets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Wiggins will continue to take on an increased offensive workload to close the campaign.

"We want him to be more," Spoelstra said during Sunday's postgame interview. "The role for us is more. That's not better or worse. He had a great role where he was before, but we need him to be more, and he wants to take on that kind of challenge, and he makes us different."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wiggins will aim to maintain his momentum on Tuesday when the Heat continue their five-game homestand against Golden State (41-30). The matchup designates the 11-year veteran's first against his former team since being shipped out of the Bay Area last month.

Also Read: "I wish it was me that got traded" - Warriors' $37,756,096 star makes striking remark on Andrew Wiggins' trade for Jimmy Butler

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback