"I wish it was me that got traded": Warriors' $37,756,096 star makes striking remark on Andrew Wiggins' trade for Jimmy Butler

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Buddy Hield made a striking remark on Wednesday while reflecting on the trade that brought Jimmy Butler to the team. The Warriors acquired Butler from Miami before the trade deadline on February 6, parting with Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III and a protected first-round pick.

Ad

Hield, who is on a four-year, $37,756,096 deal, expressed his reluctance to see Wiggins traded, even going as far as to say he would have been fine with being traded himself instead of the former No. 1 overall pick. He spoke about Wiggins' contributions to the Warriors and shared how emotional the atmosphere was in the locker room when the trade was announced.

"When guys were traded, it was a rough day for (Steve Kerr)," Hield said on 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru." "Especially with Wiggs, it was emotional in that locker room. I was even more emotional because I wish it was me that got traded because Wiggs did so much for this franchise. For a guy like that, I hated to see him go like that because he's done so much for this franchise.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And I said, 'Man, I wish that was me,' because he's put his mark on this franchise, and I know how much he meant to this franchise and the city of San Fran."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andrew Wiggins joined forces with Steph Curry on the Warriors during the 2019-20 season, quickly establishing himself as a key contributor. He played a pivotal role in the Warriors' championship victory in 2022.

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins getting traded

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr became emotional when asked about the team parting ways with Andrew Wiggins. Kerr spoke openly about the star forward's character, emphasizing his significant role in the Warriors' 2022 championship victory.

Ad

"Just had a baby boy last week. Girls in school," Kerr said. "Wiggs is one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached. Just a wonderful soul. We don’t hang that banner in ‘22 without him…I’m gonna miss him."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Warriors' decision to trade for Jimmy Butler and part ways with players like Andrew Wiggins has proven to be highly beneficial. The franchise's fortunes have drastically improved and the team now looks like one of the top contenders to win it all this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.