Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson puts the hard yards with 170 lb 'heavy squat day'

Mychal Johnson, Andrew Wiggins' long-time partner, dedicates her fitness regimen to ensuring that she stays in excellent shape. Thanks to her background as a former basketball player, she seamlessly integrates fitness into her lifestyle.

In her recent Instagram post, Johnson engaged in squats with an impressive 170 lb weight, highlighting the importance of daily routines to her physical well-being.

LOOK: Mychal Johnson shows her workout routine in her Instagram stories

Despite the demands of motherhood, her dedication to fitness reflects her commitment to health.

In her next Instagram story post, Johnson boasted lifting 355 lb while doing glute bridges, an exercise known to firm up the buttocks.

Who is Mychal Johnson, Andrew Wiggins' long-time girlfriend?

Often mistaken as his wife, Mychal Johnson is Andrew Wiggins' long-time partner. Together since 2013, the couple shares two daughters: Amyah Wiggins, born on Oct. 11, 2018, and Alayah Milan Wiggins, born on Apr. 15, 2021. The family often shares glimpses of their lives on social media.

Mychal, born on Nov. 21, 1995, is from Huntington, West Virginia, and is an American citizen. As the eldest of four siblings, she played for the Marshall University basketball team. Her father, Scott Johnson, is the coach of the West Virginia Thunder AAU Team.

Mychal completed high school at St Joseph High School in Huntington and pursued a basketball career. She continued her academic pursuits at the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Standing five-foot-eight and weighing 56 kg, Mychal has an athletically toned body, complemented by long black hair and dark brown eyes.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014. He plays for the Golden State Warriors and won the 2022 championship with them.

The 28-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 15 assists in 36 games this season, shooting 42% from the field and 29% beyond the 3-point line.

