“Need my space rn”: Andrew Wiggins girlfriend Mychal Johnson posts worrying tweet amid Warriors star’s struggles

Andrew Wiggins continues to struggle early in the season, as the Golden State Warriors are on a downfall with five straight losses and just six wins in their first 13 games. At the same time, Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, took to social media and made a worrying post without indicating what she was referring to.

"I just need my space rn," Johnson wrote on X, formerly 'Twitter.'

This is not the first time Mychal Johnson has taken to X to share her frustrations, as she called out internet users multiple times in March as Wiggins had to miss multiple weeks due to a serious family matter. In this situation, it is unclear what issues Johnson is currently dealing with.

For his part, Andrew Wiggins is still looking to find his rhythm and build some momentum to help the Warriors get back on track in the West.

Andrew Wiggins is optimistic he will soon overcome shooting struggles

Andrew Wiggins has appeared in all 13 Golden State Warriors games thus far. He is averaging 10.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 1.0 apg on 40.1% from the field, 13.5% from three and 50.0% from the free-throw line.

His averages in scoring, rebounding, assists and overall shooting percentage are all career lows for the young forward, who is optimistic he will turn things around soon.

"For sure, for sure," Andrew Wiggins told media on Friday. "Shot's not falling right now, but still just trying to stay aggressive and do whatever I can just to help the team win whether it's rebounding, defend. Just trying to take care of that side of the game while knowing my shot will fall. Just gotta keep going."

At the same time, Andrew Wiggins, who had a major role in Golden State's championship run in 2022, is confident in his ability to re-emerge as a Warriors' leader moving forward.

"I know what I can do," Wiggins said. "Like, I remember the playoffs, the Finals, all that. I know what I can do. I just gotta stick with it, keep my confidence up and just know what I can do. Keep getting up extra shots, extra work, preparation and the game comes."

Coach Steve Kerr is not concerned about Andrew Wiggins' condition and is confident his player will return to his usual standards soon.

"I’m seeing Andrew look much better physically the last couple games. His on-ball defense has been great. He’s coming," Kerr told reporters on Friday. "I’m not worried about him at all. Like I said, he’s got this long track record.

"So we know what Wiggs can do, and the fact that he’s looking really good defensively on-ball means his conditioning is there, and I think the rhythm will follow."

At the same time, the veteran coach wants to see his team get back on track as soon as possible, elevating its performance on both ends.

"We got to be grittier," Kerr said. "We got to show more spark and energy defensively. We got to put up a better fight. It just felt like they got anything they wanted.

"Anytime you're in a rut like this -- we're obviously in it right now, five losses in a row. So when you're in that state, there's only one way out, and that's to dig your way out of it, and you got to fight and compete, and that's what we have to do."

The Warriors could play their third straight game without superstar guard Stephen Curry, who is dealing with a knee injury. Curry is currently questionable to play on Saturday, but even if he sits out this game, he could return as early as Monday against the Houston Rockets.