Steph Curry estimated return timeline: When will Golden State Warriors guard be back on court?

Steph Curry has missed the last two Golden State Warriors games due to a right knee injury. The four-time NBA champion has avoided damage, based on the MRI results, but there is still no timetable for his return.

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who did not play in last night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a sore right knee, underwent an MRI yesterday afternoon to determine the extent of the injury."

"The MRI did not reveal any structural damage. Curry sustained the injury during Sunday's game against the Timberwolves when he fell on his right knee. He will be re-evaluated at some point later this week," the Warriors' statement reads, via Sports Illustrated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State is concerned about his status, but they will not force him to return unless he is 100% ready. Thus, we should expect him to miss Saturday's home game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, which will wrap up the two-game series between the two franchises.

Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is 'day-to-day' with knee injury

Before Thursday's game vs. the Thunder, which the Warriors lost by 19 points (128-109), Golden State coach Steve Kerr addressed Steph Curry's injury, saying that it should not cost him much time and he should be able to return soon.

"There was good news with the MRI. Nothing alarming, so I would say he's day to day and we'll see. We'll just have an update each day and let you know what's going on, but it won't be long. If he misses another game or two, or whatever, it's not going to be anything long-term," Kerr told media, via Yahoo Sports.

Expand Tweet

If his condition continues to improve, Steph Curry might make his return against fellow title hopefuls, the Phoenix Suns, on Wednesday. In between, the Warriors will also host the Houston Rockets on Monday, November 20.

Golden State's recent decline continues without Steph Curry. The team has now lost five straight games and is 6-7, placing eighth in the Western Conference. The Warriors are also dealing with Draymond Green's five-game suspension for his conduct during Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green will miss another four games, and the Warriors are hopeful Curry will return to action soon and get back on track.

Steph Curry has played in 11 of Golden State's first 13 games, averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from three.