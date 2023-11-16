“Everyone can’t be the hero" - Dillon Brooks not afraid to wear villain garb as he looks to elevate Rockets

Dillon Brooks is attempting a fresh start with the Houston Rockets this year, after spending his first six seasons in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies. An all-around forward and elite defender, Brooks can be a game-changer for the Rockets on both ends, but so far he has been mostly known for being a 'villain' on the floor.

Dillon Brooks addressed the matter recently, via Sports Illustrated:

"Everyone wants to hate on something. We didn’t have our whole squad, and they did. People forgot about that. Just threw it on me. Everyone can’t be the hero. I’d rather be what was chosen for me."

Brooks has been a key part of Houston's great start to the season. After losing their first three games, the Rockets have won their last six and are now fourth in the West, just two games behind the top-seeded and reigning champion Denver Nuggets (9-2).

In those nine games, Dillon Brooks has averages of 13.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 2.0 apg, on 55.1 percent from the field and an impressive 53.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Dillon Brooks wants the Rockets to be resilient if they want to become a playoff contender

With the hiring of Ime Udoka as head coach and the arrival of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, the Houston Rockets aim to return to the playoffs after a few struggling seasons in the post-James Harden era.

This year, they are hopeful VanVleet, Brooks and their young core will guide them back to the postseason in a Western Conference where competition is at the highest level.

For this to happen, though, the Rockets will need to become a tough team to beat and create a winning mentality.

Dillon Brooks spoke about the 14 lead changes during the back-and-forth game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, which Houston 104-101, via Rockets Wire:

"This game is all about runs. The NBA is a long season, and we are going to go through things like that."

VanVleet echoed Brooks' comments after the game:

"These are way more fulfilling than the blowouts. Having to work for it and grind it out, being up and down, having the ejection, technical fouls, bad shooting, turnovers; this game had it all. We were able to stay resilient and come out with the win."

So far, Houston has managed to build some much-needed momentum, which is vital for their effort to build chemistry. The Rockets will put their six-game winning streak on the line on Friday against the LA Clippers (3-7) in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Clippers have been winless since landing James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers (0-5) and their current losing skid is at six games.