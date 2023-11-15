"Getting myself into James Harden shape" - James Harden reflects on physical condition following Clippers' 6th straight loss

The LA Clippers continue to struggle since landing James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers on October 31st. The franchise has been winless (0-5) since his joining, while their current losing skid is six games. The Clippers have won only three of their first 10 games so far.

On Tuesday, James Harden had his best scoring performance since joining his new team, going for 21 points, on 7/15 from the field and 3/8 from three, on 35 minutes on the floor in the road loss to the reigning champions Denver Nuggets (108-111).

After the game, the former NBA MVP opened up about his physical condition and the struggles he has to overcome in his intial days as a Clipper.

"I kept reiterating, I didn't have a training camp or a preseason, so kind of learning on the fly. Also getting myself into James Harden shape. Tonight was definitely another step in the right direction and just keep improving," Harden told media, via Ballislife.

Over five games with the Clippers so far, Harden has had averages of 15.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 4.2 apg, on 47.1 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

James Harden addresses Clippers' current losing skid

Coach Tyronn Lue and the rest of the Clippers' organization are trying to integrate James Harden into the team's system. However, this will certainly take time and in the meantime, the franchise has to find a way to win.

Currently on a six-game losing skid, Harden addressed how things stand for the Clippers at the moment.

"We're trying to do everything to win games, like we're not trying to lose the game. We're trying to win. That's why it's more frustrating because we're all competitive, and we all want to win. Figuring it out is going to be a process for the entire season, you know we're trying to win games. We'll get there," Harden told media on Sunday following the home defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9), via Sports Illustrated.

At the same time, coach Ty Lue is satisfied with what Harden has shown so far and wants him to be more aggressive moving forward.

"He's doing too much to try to fit in. We had a meeting yesterday and we said he needs to be James Harden… we have to allow him to be himself… We're going to play through James," Lue said on Sunday, via Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints.

Harden and the Clippers have two days off to rest and prepare for their third NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday vs the Houston Rockets (6-3), where they will seek to snap their current six-game losing skid.