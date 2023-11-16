“People don’t want to hear this" - NBA analyst makes massive prediction about Rudy Gobert's future

Entering Year 11 in the NBA, Rudy Gobert is still chasing his first championship. One of the best defenders in the league, Gobert has not managed to go all the way with either the Utah Jazz (2013-2022) or the Minnesota Timberwolves (2022 - present).

The most he has ever reached is the Western Conference semi-finals with Utah, while he suffered a first-round exit with the Timberwolves last season.

Still, there are people around the league who question Gobert's value and his ability to make Minnesota a legit title contender. However, NBA analyst Zach Lowe disagrees with that.

In the newest episode of his "The Lowe Post" podcast, Lowe shared his belief that Rudy Gobert will make it to the Hall of Fame at the end of his NBA career.

"People don’t want to hear this; Rudy Gobert is going in the hall of fame," Lowe said in his podcast (segment starts from the 18:14 mark), via Basketball on X.

He also went on to explain how Gobert's size and defensive presence have helped the Timberwolves this season but made it clear that based on what Minnesota gave up to land the French big man, his trade will be successful only if they reach the NBA Finals and have a shot at the title.

Rudy Gobert expects his second year with the Timberwolves to be a 'different year'

Rudy Gobert needed some time to get adjusted to the Minnesota Timberwolves' system. Even though he helped the franchise have a second straight winning season (42-40 record) for the first time since 2005, his team suffered an early playoff exit.

"It was a lot of adjustments to make. Outside the court and on the court obviously. Joining a new organization. Joining a new fanbase. Going to a new place. Getting out of my comfort zone a bit," Gobert told Eurohoops.net in early September during his FIBA World Cup stint with France.

Entering his second year with Minnesota, the French big man expects a 'different year' as he feels better both mentally and physically.

"It was definitely a year where I didn’t play as good as I could. But I kept fighting. I kept working. I kept being a good teammate and being a good leader.

"Now, I’m feeling better physically, feeling better mentally. Now I’m not in the process of adjusting to a new system and a new team. So it’s going to be different year."

Rudy Gobert has been one of the best Minnesota players this year. In 11 games so far, he is averaging 11.2 ppg, 12.4 rpg, and 2.3 bpg, on 51.2 percent from the field.

A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert has been a major part of the Wolves' excellent defense so far, as the franchise allows just 105.5 points per 100 possessions, which gives them the best defensive rating in the league.

Minnesota has won eight of its first 11 games and trails reigning champions Denver Nuggets, who lead the way in the West (9-2), by just one game.