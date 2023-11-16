Why has Rudy Gobert been fined $25,000 despite Draymond Green's actions? Explaining NBA's decision to penalize Wolves star

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 for the on-court incident that involved him, teammate Jaden McDaniels and Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The incident took place in the opening minutes of Tuesday's game and led to McDaniels, Thompson and Green's ejections. Gobert stayed in the game and played 35 minutes as Minnesota took the 104-101 road win in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Even though he wasn't ejected, the NBA thought Rudy Gobert was part of the incident, and he got fined as a result.

"Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and center Rudy Gobert have each been fined $25,000 for their roles in the incident, which started when Thompson and McDaniels became entangled and were grabbing and pulling at one another’s jerseys, and continued when Gobert entered the situation and wrapped up Thompson," the league's statement reads, via NBA.com.

For his part, Draymond Green will miss some time for Golden State after receiving a five-game suspension for "forcibly grabbing Gobert around the neck in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner," per the NBA.

Rudy Gobert calls out the NBA for his $25,000 fine

Rudy Gobert shared his thoughts on the $25,000 fine he got from the NBA and called out the league for the decision.

"You know every situation is different, but to me that was more than just a reaction. That was a personal attack. Me being fined when I chose to, when I was being a peacemaker, and I chose to keep my hands up while I was being assaulted, is shameful. Shameful. And I am gonna appeal that fine," Gobert said, via Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

In the meantime, Gobert also called out Draymond Green for his actions on Tuesday's game and noted that he expected the four-time NBA champion to get ejected.

"Clown behaviour. Every time Steph doesn’t play, (Green) doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph, so he does anything he can to get ejected. I was expecting him to do so," the French big man said, via Eurohoops.net.

Gobert and the Timberwolves have made a great start to the season and have won eight of their first 11 games. They are now trailing the West leader Denver Nuggets by one game (9-2).

For his part, Rudy Gobert has appeared in all 11 games for Minnesota so far, averaging 11.2 ppg and 12.4 rpg, along with 2.3 bpg, on 51.2 percent from the field.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been a main reason for the Wolves' great defensive performance, with Minnesota having the best defensive rating this season, with 105.5 points per 100 possessions.