Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | November 12, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors matchup will be commencing this November 12 and is part of the 11-game slate of the NBA for the day. This is going to be the first meeting of both teams this season. Warriors and T-Wolves split their 2022-23 season series matchup to 2-2.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a roll, winning their last five games. They won their most recent matchup against the San Antonio Spurs by a seven-point margin.

On the other side of the fence, the Golden State Warriors are on the tail end of back-to-back games and will look to erase a bitter defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors game will happen at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on November 12. Basketball fans can watch the game through the broadcast of NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North Extra. The tip-off starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and the online livestream will be available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-108) vs Warriors (-133)

Spread: Timberwolves +1.5 (-111) vs -1.5 Warriors (-111)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (u223.5) vs Warriors (o223.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Preview

The Golden State Warriors have no players placed on the injury report. All players are expected to suit up as the Warriors go full force against the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to put Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid on the 'questionable' status. Jordan McLaughlin is expected to return by mid-December, while Jayden Clark will be much longer nursing his Achilles injury until February.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted lineups

Even with Anthony Edwards on the 'questionable' status, many are expecting him to play and join Mike Conley in the starting backcourt. Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels form the frontcourt. In case Edwards is ruled out at the last minute, Nikeil Alexander-Walker should take his place in the starting five.

The Golden State Warriors have been going with the same starting five that gave them a championship, with splash brothers Klay Thompson and Steph Curry at the guards. Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins are in the backcourt, while Chris Paul is coming off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Betting tips

Anthony Edwards is listed at 27.9 on the NBA props. With a probable injury status lingering, he should play subpar, and that scoring average won't be met by the final buzzers.

Steph Curry has always carried the Warriors and much is expected from him again. He has reached 30 or more points five times in the last ten games. With that and him coming from a back-to-back, going under 30 points is the safer pick to make.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are expected to be a close matchup by the sportsbooks. However, they will most probably go over with the Warriors winning this matchup.