Andrew Wiggins responds to Stephen A Smith saying he'll trade the Golden State Warriors forward for cookies

Andrew Wiggins hasn't really managed to elevate his game during his one and a half years with the Golden State Warriors so far. The Warriors have struggled this season in general, and are only placed 10th in the Western Conference standings.

While other players deserve their own share of the blame, Andrew Wiggins generally has to bear more criticism due to the max contract that he's on. Wiggins has produced decent numbers, but he's barely led the Golden State Warriors to a win in Stephen Curry's absence.

Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins responds calmly to Stephen A Smith's remarks

A couple of days ago, eminent NBA personality Stephen A Smith appeared on ESPN's The Jump and claimed he would trade Andrew Wiggins for a bag of cookies.

Stephen A Smith

Wiggins was asked about the same during a media interaction today and he wasn't fretting too much over Stephen A's remarks.

"There's always going to be people that are going to say negative things, constructive criticism or not," Wiggins said as per USA Today's Mark Medina. "Some things are positive. Some things are negative. But I'm going to keep pushing either way."

This is not the first time Andrew Wiggins has had to deal with criticism in his career. Wiggins is among several NBA players who have failed to reach their superstar potential. Based on the forward's lack of killer instinct, Stephen A Smith had no hesitation in mocking him.

I'd give Andrew Wiggins away for a box of cookies.

pic.twitter.com/shP0QxKPmW — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 28, 2021

Andrew Wiggins hasn't been all that bad for the Golden State Warriors, though. He's averaged 17.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season while showing some improvement on the defensive end as well. Wiggins has shot the ball at 46.9% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, both career-highs.

Andrew Wiggins blows the game tying layup 😂 pic.twitter.com/EB55vzjwuQ — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) April 22, 2021

At the same time, Andrew Wiggins is simply not a player who can take over proceedings and sustain that rhythm for lengthy phases during the game. Wiggins was criticized during his tenure in Minnesota for being unable to step up when things mattered the most and it's been a case of deja vu for him with the Golden State Warriors.

