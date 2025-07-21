"Angel Reese owes money to Caitlin Clark for life": Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal and Reebok team's major plot tying to Fever star

  • home icon
By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 21, 2025 23:15 GMT
Fans react to Shaquille O
Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal and Reebok team's major plot tying to Fever star. (Image Source: Imagn)

In October 2023, Shaquille O'Neal assumed the role of Reebok's President with an aim to lead the company in a new direction. Since then, the Lakers legend has made big strides and has led the company in the right direction.

They signed Angel Reese as the leading star of the women's basketball team division. They announced the Chicago Sky's signature sneaker in early July and have continued to build around her as the lead star in the division.

In a new teaser for Netflix's "Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal", Shaquille O'Neal is seen in a discussion where executives decide to dress Reese in Reebok gear at the start of the season. Shaq mentions that it needs to be done when she plays Caitlin Clark in the season opener.

A fan shared a snippet from the teaser on X Sunday, and the fans swarmed the comments section with their opinions on it.

"Angel Reese owes money to Caitlin Clark for life," one fan said.
"Even her signature shoe is tied to CC 😭😭 dawgggggg" another fan said.
"Proud of you @Rees10Angel finally admitting cc is the only draw," another fan commented.

Another fan highlighted that Reebok admitted to marketing Reese around Caitlin Clark.

"They're admitting that their marketing revolves around caitlin?😭" the fan said.
"Planning your marketing around someone else? That’s just embarrassing," another fan commented.
"So basically, her fame revolves around cc. We knew this already anyway, but I'm embarrassed on her behalf," another fan said.

"Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal" currently has six episodes in the first season and is available to watch on Netflix.

Shaquille O'Neal warns Robert Griffin III to 'stop' posting about Angel Reese

The Robert Griffin III and Angel Reese beef sparked controversy in the basketball community after the former quarterback posted a monkey meme based on the Sky forward on X and sent a message about racism in the caption.

Griffin spread the message to stop racism all around the world, but he also claimed that Reese hated Clark. The post did not sit right with Shaquille O'Neal, who called out the former quarterback on the July 15 episode of his podcast.

"RG3? Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f***ing face,” he said. “It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it bro.
Shaq had been an avid supporter and spokesperson for the Sky forward ever since she entered the WNBA. He has also played a key role in positioning Reese as the lead figure in the brand's women's division.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
bell-icon Manage notifications