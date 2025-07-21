"Angel Reese owes money to Caitlin Clark for life": Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal and Reebok team's major plot tying to Fever star

In October 2023, Shaquille O'Neal assumed the role of Reebok's President with an aim to lead the company in a new direction. Since then, the Lakers legend has made big strides and has led the company in the right direction.They signed Angel Reese as the leading star of the women's basketball team division. They announced the Chicago Sky's signature sneaker in early July and have continued to build around her as the lead star in the division.In a new teaser for Netflix's &quot;Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal&quot;, Shaquille O'Neal is seen in a discussion where executives decide to dress Reese in Reebok gear at the start of the season. Shaq mentions that it needs to be done when she plays Caitlin Clark in the season opener.A fan shared a snippet from the teaser on X Sunday, and the fans swarmed the comments section with their opinions on it.&quot;Angel Reese owes money to Caitlin Clark for life,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Even her signature shoe is tied to CC 😭😭 dawgggggg&quot; another fan said.&quot;Proud of you @Rees10Angel finally admitting cc is the only draw,&quot; another fan commented.Another fan highlighted that Reebok admitted to marketing Reese around Caitlin Clark.&quot;They're admitting that their marketing revolves around caitlin?😭&quot; the fan said.&quot;Planning your marketing around someone else? That’s just embarrassing,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;So basically, her fame revolves around cc. We knew this already anyway, but I'm embarrassed on her behalf,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal&quot; currently has six episodes in the first season and is available to watch on Netflix.Shaquille O'Neal warns Robert Griffin III to 'stop' posting about Angel ReeseThe Robert Griffin III and Angel Reese beef sparked controversy in the basketball community after the former quarterback posted a monkey meme based on the Sky forward on X and sent a message about racism in the caption.Griffin spread the message to stop racism all around the world, but he also claimed that Reese hated Clark. The post did not sit right with Shaquille O'Neal, who called out the former quarterback on the July 15 episode of his podcast.&quot;RG3? Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f***ing face,” he said. “It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it bro.Shaq had been an avid supporter and spokesperson for the Sky forward ever since she entered the WNBA. He has also played a key role in positioning Reese as the lead figure in the brand's women's division.