Following the women's NCAA tournament, Shaquille O'Neal made a bold statement. He said that LSU star Angel Reese was the best athlete in the history of the school's athletics program.

Despite only being at the school for one year, Shaquille O'Neal is all in on Angel Reese. Part of why he made that remark is because she was able to deliver a championship on the biggest stage.

After two seasons at Maryland, Reese decided to transfer to LSU. In 36 games this season, she averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Not long after the NBA Hall of Famer made these remarks, Reese reached out to Shaq to discuss what he said. She told him that the statement put a lot of pressure on her going forward, to which he gave her an explicit response in return.

"Do you know how much pressure you just put on me?"

"O'Neal said he didn't give a f***."

Unlike their male counterparts, women typically stay at college for all four years before going pro. With her NIL deals in place, Reese is in no rush to make the jump to the WNBA. She will be returning to LSU for her senior season and look to secure another championship.

Did Shaquille O'Neal go too far with his comments about Angel Reese?

Given that she has only been with the school for one year, it's fair to say that Shaquille O'Neal might have overstepped with his comments. Angel Reese is a phenomenal athlete who had an incredible season, but LSU is littered with high-level performers in their respective sports.

One LSU athlete that had something to say about this Lolo Jones. She had some choice words for the LA Lakers legend after he made this remark about Reese and the school. Not only had she won for LSU in track and field, but she competed for her country on the Olympic stage.

Like Reese mentioned, comments like that put a lot of pressure on her to perform come next season. That being said, it might have been Shaq's intentions all along.

Since being on TNT's "Inside the NBA," Shaq has been known to call out players of this current generation. He doesn't do it to belitte them, but to challenge them to elevate their game to new heights. Shaq clearly sees that same kind of potential in Reese, and wants to see her continue to grow in her final college season.

