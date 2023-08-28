Angola vs. Dominican Republic Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The Group Stage of FIBA World Cup 2023 has given fans a lot of exciting basketball since starting on Aug. 25. The teams in Group A have had particularly great matchups, with every contest being relatively close.

The next set of matches in the FIBA World Cup tournament that pits Angola against the Dominican Republic could be fascinating, especially since it will be key in determining who will move on to the next stage.

The Dominican Republic remains unbeaten thus far in the tournament. Their first matchup against Team Philippines was very tight, with neither team leading by double digits at any point. However, towards the end of the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson fouled out while the game was still in the balance, and the Dominicans took advantage and won.

In their second game in the FIBA World Cup, the Dominican Republic found themselves trailing big against Italy in the first quarter. Still, they quickly made the necessary adjustments that allowed them to come back and seize the win.

Angola, on the other hand, played an exciting opening game against Team Italy. The first three quarters were quite close, but it seemed like Angola was always playing catch-up. However, they appeared to run out of gas in the fourth quarter as the Italians finally put them away.

In Angola's second matchup, the team trailed early against the Philippine national team. Their resilience was on full display in this matchup as they made the right adjustments that allowed them to pull off a huge comeback to break the hearts of the Filipinos who are playing in their home country. The game ended with a 10-point victory for Team Angola.

FIBA World Cup 2023 Angola vs. Dominican Republic odds and predictions

The Dominicans are the favorites to win in their matchup against Angola, which will take place on Aug. 29, Tuesday. NBA All-Star Karl-AnthonyTowns has done a great job leading his national team, and their fans hope this continues in their next matchup.

Meanwhile, as shown in their first two games, Angola will not go down without a fight. They displayed incredible resilience against the Philippines, overcoming an early deficit to win.

Spread: Dominican Republic (-12), Angola (+12)

Over/Under: 159 (O: -110, U: -110)

Team Angola roster

Eduardo Francisco

Gerson Domingos

Dimitri Maconda

Gerson Gonclaves

Childe Dundao

Jilson Bango

Leonel Paulo

Antonio Monteiro

Joao Fernandes

Bruno Fernando

Silvio De Sousa

Kevin Kokila

Dominican Republic roster

Antonio Pena

Rigoberto Mendoza

Jean Montero

Gelvis Solano

Victor Liz

Andrez Feliz

Eloy Vargas

Angel Delgado

Gerardo Suero

LJ Figueroa

Lester Quinones

Karl-Anthony Towns

