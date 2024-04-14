Anonymous NBA GM shuts down Bronny James hype as LeBron James' son declares for 2024 Draft.

Bronny James' decision to declare for this year's NBA draft has been met with mixed reactions. An anonymous NBA GM reckons LeBron James' son should reconsider his decision to enter the league and just continue to develop his skills at school.

The NBA general manager said that the 19-year-old is not yet ready to play with the big boys right away.The GM was quoted on a post on X (formerly Twitter) of Courtside Buzz, citing NBA insider Kevin O'Connor. The post read:

"He (Bronny) should go back to school to develop at his own pace or he risks getting lost in the shuffle, whether or not he's playing with his dad."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The anonymous GM's take, like many others, stemmed from the uneventful freshman year Bronny James has had at the University of Southern California.

In his lone year with the Trojans, the six-foot-four guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on a 36.6% shooting clip in 19.4 minutes of play in 25 games.

He missed the early part of the season, as he was recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered last summer that nearly derailed his basketball career.

While he declared himself available for the NBA draft, Bronny entered the transfer portal to remain eligible if he returns to continue playing collegiate ball.

NBA champions support Bronny James' decision to declare for NBA Draft

While there are those who believe Bronny James' decision to declare for the NBA draft this year is ill-advised, there are those who see it as a wise move from the eldest son of LeBron James.

Among them are NBA champions Kendrick Perkins and Draymond Green, who have come out in support of the young Bronny as he contemplates to start an NBA career after one year of playing collegiate ball at the University of Southern California.

Perkins, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and is now an NBA analyst on ESPN, said that Bronny James' game should translate well in the NBA more than at college.

He said as per Sports Illustrated:

"This is the right move. I always said I don't believe Bronny is built for college. I think he will be a hell of a pro. I'm not saying he will be his dad, I'm not saying that he's going to be an All-Star-caliber career as a pro, but he will have a great pro career..."

For his part, Green, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, said that Bronny's skills set should land him a team fairly well in what he considers a 'shallow' draft.

Green said on his podcast, as per Sports Illustrated:

"Yes, I think Bronny will be a succesful player in the NBA. I also think it's a smart move for him to go in this NBA draft because this draft is basura (trash)."

He went on to say that he sees Bronny James becoming an effective 3-and-D player in the NBA eventually.

Many pundits and observers believe that Bronny James' decision to enter the draft this year is in line with his 39-year-old NBA superstar father's desire to play alongside him before he call it a career.