An anonymous NBA scout has picked the LA Lakers to beat Memphis Grizzlies in their 2023 playoffs first-round series because of LeBron James. The Lakers are the seventh seed and have been far more inconsistent than the Grizzlies, but some believe they still stand a chance.

The Lakers get the edge as they have more experience than the young Grizzlies. LeBron leads their charge in that department, having played 10 NBA Finals in his career and losing in the first round just once.

Here's what a scout told The Athletic about the Lakers-Grizzlies first-round matchup and LeBron's importance in the eventual scheme of things:

“Memphis doesn’t have Brandon Clarke. … I think it’s kind of an even series. Because of the LeBron factor and the Davis factor, I don’t think the home court is going to matter that much, and there’s no Steven Adams, either. The Grizzlies are playing Xavier Tillman. Tillman’s been their starting five for the last quarter of the season, so they’re depleted.

"You might even give the Lakers the edge there, especially if they take one in Memphis. … I think missing Clarke and Adams is big for Memphis even though Jaren Jackson Jr. did lead the league in shot-blocking and Tillman’s been more than adequate as a starter. When push comes to shove, I’m going to pick LeBron James.”

LeBron James has continued to play at an elite level in year 20. "King James" has averaged a team-high 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 50.0%. Over his last five games, he has averaged 30.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.2 rebounds on 52/49/82 splits.

James has entered playoff mode with a healthy roster around him. He also looks fairly healthy after ailing multiple injuries entering the playoffs, which bodes well for LA's chances of making a deep run this year.

Assessing LeBron James' and LA Lakers' chances against Memphis Grizzlies

The LA Lakers went 18-8 after the trade deadline. They added more depth to their roster and improved their 3-point shooting and defense. The Lakers have more size and length across the board, giving them a fair chance to compete with teams from a physical standpoint.

The Memphis Grizzlies are a physical team, so the Lakers are equipped to play them. The Lakers' defense could create problems for the Grizzlies' offense, which struggles to score in the half-court. LA will need to keep their turnovers in check as the Grizzlies capitalize on transition scoring.

That is one area where the Lakers could struggle. It has been their Achilles all year, even with their new-look roster. The Lakers have a 50-50 chance against the Grizzlies. A lot will depend on the health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and if they come through with that, LA will have a solid chance to cause an upset.

