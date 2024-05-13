“Another fine incoming” “He just slow”– NBA Fans criticize Rudy Gobert for making money gesture on Scott Foster’s call months after $100K penalty

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves faced disappointment Sunday after the Denver Nuggets defeated them in Game 4 to tie the second-round series 2-2. The game was a thrilling one but a call by NBA official Scott Foster became a topic of debate.

During a fourth-quarter Wolves possession, Foster called an offensive foul on Gobert. This disappointed the Minnesota star as he was seen making the money gesture soon after. Gobert made the same gesture earlier this season on March 8 after the Timberwolves lost 113-104 to the Cleaveland Cavaliers in overtime.

Following that incident, Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations at the NBA, announced that the Wolves star was fined $100,000 for making inappropriate gestures toward an NBA official

The video of the incident went viral on social media and fans took to the comments section. One fan made a joke about Gobert getting fined again.

"Another fine incoming lmao."

Other fans voiced similar opinions:

"give him that fine," @dyoxfn said.

There were fans who supported Rudy Gobert's gesture.

"Lmao he not wrong," @Lebronin1 said.

And then there were the ones who claimed Rudy Gobert tried to bait a foul against Murray.

"Nahh he just slow, he could’ve easily gotten that board over Murray but instead pushed him."

Whether the play was a foul or not is hard to tell, especially when the NBA official did not call it. However, the Wolves star was trolled because of his past with fines and sanctions.

Rudy Gobert makes history as 2023-24 Kia Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert was announced as Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Gobert has now won the award for four times and became the only third player to do so after Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace.

He won the award previously in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21. The Timberwolves were the best defensive team this season and most of the credit for it goes to Gobert.

Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and a team-high 2.19 blocks per game. His performance in the entire season impressed a lot of people as he received a total of 72 first-place votes.