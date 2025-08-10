  • home icon
  • "Another sport where Michael Jordan clears him" - NBA fans abuzz over LeBron James admitting 'addiction' to golf in latest IG post

"Another sport where Michael Jordan clears him" - NBA fans abuzz over LeBron James admitting 'addiction' to golf in latest IG post

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 10, 2025 03:44 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James's revealing his addiction to golf [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to LeBron James sharing his new addiction: golf. The NBA superstar has been seen on the golf courses lately and has posted a few videos on his social media.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the LA Lakers said that he was addicted to golf. James wore a green golf T-shirt and a white cap. He got out of his golf cart and showed that his friends were golfing in the rain.

"Addicted!" he said. "I'm sorry, I know. Yup, that's it. Raining and everything."
The social media video had fans chirping in the comments. Reacting to the video, a fan took a shot at the Lakers star, comparing his golfing skills to Michael Jordan's.

"Yet another sport where Jordan clears him!"
A heartbroken fan said that LeBron James hitting the golf course was a sign of retirement in the near future.

"Retirement is nearing once they hit the golf course you know it’s over soon💔💔💔💔."
Another fan also concurred with golfing as an indication of retirement.

"i can smell the retirement from here."
One of the fans proposed that LBJ and MJ should play golf against each other for a charity.

"Him and Mike should play golf 1 v 1 to raise money for charity. It would be a huge draw."
A fan hilariously commented that James was giving up basketball to become the greatest in golf.

"He's giving up hoops to pursue being the next Tiger Woods, huh."
A fan hilariously commented that the four-time champion was looking for a new challenge in his life after being great at basketball for over two decades.

"Dope. Mastered hoops. Needs a new challenge."
Meanwhile, a fan hilariously trolled LeBron James, saying he would flop even in golf.

"Great, can't wait to see him flop after missing a putt and say the sun was in his eyes."
How long will LeBron James play in the NBA?

NBA fans have started counting LeBron James' remaining time in the NBA. The veteran superstar is in the last year of his contract with the Lakers, as the team has also seemingly turned to Luka Doncic as the face of the team.

James will turn 41 in December. While he is still one of the best in the league, there are very few teams (perhaps not great teams) ready to pay him big money at his age.

Last season, the Lakers' star said that he doesn't have much time left in his career. This was the first time that LeBron also exercised his player option contract with a team.

Given how the Lakers have come off towards James since Doncic, it looks unlikely he would continue playing for the team beyond this season. According to Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, LBJ wants to retire as a Laker, and if that's true, next season might be the last time we see him in an NBA jersey.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
