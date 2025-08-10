"Another sport where Michael Jordan clears him" - NBA fans abuzz over LeBron James admitting 'addiction' to golf in latest IG post

NBA fans reacted to LeBron James sharing his new addiction: golf. The NBA superstar has been seen on the golf courses lately and has posted a few videos on his social media.In a video that has gone viral on social media, the LA Lakers said that he was addicted to golf. James wore a green golf T-shirt and a white cap. He got out of his golf cart and showed that his friends were golfing in the rain.&quot;Addicted!&quot; he said. &quot;I'm sorry, I know. Yup, that's it. Raining and everything.&quot;The social media video had fans chirping in the comments. Reacting to the video, a fan took a shot at the Lakers star, comparing his golfing skills to Michael Jordan's.&quot;Yet another sport where Jordan clears him!&quot;Man Cave Sports @ManCaveSports_1LINK@BleacherReport Yet another sport where Jordan clears him!A heartbroken fan said that LeBron James hitting the golf course was a sign of retirement in the near future.&quot;Retirement is nearing once they hit the golf course you know it’s over soon💔💔💔💔.&quot;𝗝𝗮𝘆 🏂 @DP0YSLINK@BleacherReport Retirement is nearing once they hit the golf course you know it’s over soon💔💔💔💔Another fan also concurred with golfing as an indication of retirement.&quot;i can smell the retirement from here.&quot;PrizePicks @PrizePicksLINK@BleacherReport i can smell the retirement from hereOne of the fans proposed that LBJ and MJ should play golf against each other for a charity.&quot;Him and Mike should play golf 1 v 1 to raise money for charity. It would be a huge draw.&quot;TheRightGuy @TheRightGuy101LINK@BleacherReport Him and Mike should play golf 1 v 1 to raise money for charity. It would be a huge draw.A fan hilariously commented that James was giving up basketball to become the greatest in golf.&quot;He's giving up hoops to pursue being the next Tiger Woods, huh.&quot;Vic @viclovesdogs94LINK@BleacherReport He’s giving up hoops to pursue being the next Tiger Woods, huhA fan hilariously commented that the four-time champion was looking for a new challenge in his life after being great at basketball for over two decades.&quot;Dope. Mastered hoops. Needs a new challenge.&quot;hood will hunting @cutoffkhakisLINK@BleacherReport Dope. Mastered hoops. Needs a new challenge.Meanwhile, a fan hilariously trolled LeBron James, saying he would flop even in golf.&quot;Great, can't wait to see him flop after missing a putt and say the sun was in his eyes.&quot;DFS MAFIA FANTASY SPORTS @DFSMAFIA99LINK@BleacherReport Great, can't wait to see him flop after missing a putt and say the sun was in his eyes.How long will LeBron James play in the NBA?NBA fans have started counting LeBron James' remaining time in the NBA. The veteran superstar is in the last year of his contract with the Lakers, as the team has also seemingly turned to Luka Doncic as the face of the team.James will turn 41 in December. While he is still one of the best in the league, there are very few teams (perhaps not great teams) ready to pay him big money at his age.Last season, the Lakers' star said that he doesn't have much time left in his career. This was the first time that LeBron also exercised his player option contract with a team.Given how the Lakers have come off towards James since Doncic, it looks unlikely he would continue playing for the team beyond this season. According to Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, LBJ wants to retire as a Laker, and if that's true, next season might be the last time we see him in an NBA jersey.