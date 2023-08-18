"Ant Jordan back at it": USA fans rave over Anthony Edwards' 21-point game-winning effort against Greece

Over the past few weeks, Anthony Edwards and the rest of Team USA have been gearing up for the FIBA World Cup. The Minnesota Timberwolves star's recent play has sent fans into a frenzy.

On Friday afternoon, Team USA squared off against Greece in an exhibition before the real action gets underway. They went on to win convincingly, with Anthony Edwards leading the charge.

Edwards played just 17 minutes against Greece, but made his presence known. He ended the game with a team-high 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field. His stellar played had fans compared him to an all-time great.

Edwards is one of the many top players on what is a stacked Team USA roster. Other notable names are Brandon Ingram, Jalen Brunson and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jacskson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards is setting himself apart as the aplha on Team USA

On a team full of star-level player, having one clear aplha might be tough. That said, Anthony Edwards is doing everything he can to claim that title for himself.

Even against his own teammates, Edwards is giving 110%. During a recent practice, he called out Jaren Jackson Jr. for not contesting him at the rim after winning DPOY this season.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has also touched on Edwards' mindset leading up to the FIBA World Cup. While he's been aggressive, the former No. 1 pick has also been a great leader for the group.

“Ant is just relentless,” Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero said. “He’s always looking to get downhill to create for himself and others. You can’t really ever take a break when you’re guarding him. He’s very vocal as well. A great all-around player and a great teammate, too.”

Edwards wants to bring him gold for Team USA, and is willing to do whatever takes. Even if that means facing off against one of his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates.

When asked about possibly facing off against Rudy Gobert and Team France, Edwards is eager for the challenge.

“I love Rudy. That’s my dog, but he’s crazy. If [France] is in the championship, that’s where we want to be.”

Even on teams like this, a "top guy" is needed in the big moments. For this World Cup, that player might be Edwards. He is an extremely confident player, and has all the skills to make a big play when needed.

