Anta NBA players: List of all stars who've signed shoe deals with Chinese brand

Anta is one of the fast-rising shoe brands, gaining in popularity because of its NBA endorsers. The most prominent endorser of the Chinese shoe line is Klay Thompson, who has been a spokesman for the brand for nine years already.

The sneaker line has existed since 1991, but the company got huge traction after being one of the sponsors of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Kevin Garnett was one of the first endorsers of the brand in 2010, while Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson ditched his Nike deal and signed in 2017.

Aside from Thompson and Garnett, the 32-year-old shoe company has signed Gordon Hayward and Rajon Rondo. More and younger players got into the mix include Alex Caruso, Terrance Mann, Kevon Looney and James Wiseman.

Other NBA players who also wore the brand were Jacob Evans, Chandler Parsons, Luis Scola and Hamadou Diallo.

After Nike parted ways with Kyrie Irving this season, the eight-time NBA All-Star signed a lucrative $126 million, five-year contract with Anta this week.

"The lucrative new shoe deal for Irving will also give him the ability to recruit/sign players and other collaborators, and bring a level of manufacturing to the United States to kickstart ANTA’s process to fully distribute in US," The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted.

For Irving, this serves as a fresh start for him after his rocky parting with Nike.

“I’m incredibly excited about this collaboration," Irving said. "The first step in becoming partners is to share the same dreams, goals and missions.

"Anta’s rapid development over the years, openness to creativity, willingness to embrace family and teamwork, expertise in areas like product innovation and manufacturing processes have left a remarkable impression on not just me, but also my A11Even team who will work side by side with me in creating something truly generationally special.”

Anta is getting more popular in the Philippines

Aside from getting NBA players as promoters, Anta made its presence felt in the Philippines by getting its most influential sports personality, Manny Pacquiao.

The eight-division champion is not only influential in the sport of boxing, but he also commands respect in basketball in his home country. The former Philippine senator is also the owner of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, which houses over 30 teams from different parts of the country.

Aside from Pacquiao, college teams like the Adamson Soaring Falcons, UST Growling Tigers, St. Benilde Blazers and San Beda Red Lions all wear the brand.

