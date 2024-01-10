Anthony Davis copies Rui Hachimura, and wears $1903 Amiri sweatshirt ahead of Raptors-Lakers

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura are two of the top fashion icons for the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair could not only be seen twinning with the ball on the court but they also rock one of the best outfits off the court.

Tonight, when Anthony Davis was heading for the Lakers-Raptors game, a unique thing happened. Davis was suited in an $1,903 Amiri sweatshirt with a tapestry-style intarsia Pegasus, flying among dreamy clouds.

Anthony Davis paired the multi-color sweatshirt with a pair of brown trousers and light-colored sneakers. The official X handle of the Lakers posted his image while he was heading for the game.

Not only was the sweatshirt unique but also coincided with Rui Hachimura wearing the same piece on another occasion. The Lakers small forward was seen donning the same Amiri sweatshirt last year.

Rui Hachimura in the Amiri sweatshirt

Anthony Davis is obsessed with jackets

Anthony Davis and his outfit choices over the past few times indicate that he is obsessed with jackets of vibrant colors. During the marquee Battle of LA on Sunday, Davis entered the pre-game outfit lineup with an elegant John Eliot Varsity Jacket.

Priced at $1,298, the jacket beautifully complemented with his green tee and a pair of blue trousers. Along with his clean look, Davis laced up a simple pair of Nike sneakers and a thin necklace to complete the look.

Additionally, only in the last week of December, when the Los Angeles Lakers handed a resounding 133-112 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets, Davis wore a $685 Burberry corduroy jacket and fitted brown slacks. It was a great-looking outfit for the Lakers forward, as he was bound for a great game that night.

Along with his Burberry corduroy jacket, Anthony Davis carried a leather handbag that matched his trousers and a white t-shirt for a clean look. Talking about accessories, he also sported a gold necklace and designer bracelet as well.

However, apart from his line of designed jackets, one of the most talked-themed outfits was the one from Halloween last year. When Davis dressed up as the one and only Shrek, and an interesting thing was he even kept his signature brow.

