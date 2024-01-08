Anthony Davis sports $1298 John Elliott jacket ahead of Battle of LA

Anthony Davis made a statement in pre-game drip ahead of the marquee Battle of LA on Sunday, which lived up to expectations. The big, who has been elite for the Lakers this season, made a stylish entrance, sporting a simple, yet elegant John Elliot jacket, priced at $1298.

He padded his brown and white jacket with a green tee and a pair of blue trousers. A simple pair of Nike sneakers and a thin necklace completed the look. When it comes to fashion, Davis seems to believe in keeping it simple.

The varsity jacket Davis sported is from one of John Elliot's premium luxury collections. Made from a nylon-enhanced wool blend with leather sleeves, the jacket combines fashion and functionality to provide a rather sporty, yet classy look. Safe to say that the 30-year-old carried off the look pretty impeccably.

On the game front, Anthony Davis had another impactful outing, with 22 points and 10 rebounds to help the Purple and Gold walk away with a much-needed 106-103 win over the in-form Clippers.

LeBron James led from the front with 25 points, while the LA bench poured in 31 points to get the better of their rivals, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis is making his case for DPOY

Anthony Davis is one of the major reasons behind the Lakers' top-10 defensive rating this season.

The results might not have gone their way, but the center has been a vital cog on the defensive end this season. Such has been his impact that his odds of winning the Defensive Player of the Year have seen a surge.

As per FanDuel, Davis (+950) has the third-best odds to win the DPOY. He will have to compete with OKC Thunder rookie big Chet Holmgren and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, a 3x DPOY.

In his 11 seasons in the NBA, Davis has made the All-Defensive Team four times but is yet to win the DPOY. This year, he has an excellent opportunity to bag the award following his stellar displays for LA.

Earlier this season, coach Darvin Ham lavished high praise on his big for his efforts on defense, which has been the Lakers' identity since the 2022-23 season.

"He's everything. He's been elite. I don't think it's appreciated enough or highlighted enough. We're nothing defensively without him."

This season, Anthony Davis is averaging 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. In his last five games, he's averaging 27.8 points, 11.6 boards and 3.6 blocks.

Up next, Davis and the Lakers host the Toronto Raptors. They will then follow it up with a clash against the Phoenix Suns, against whom they are 3-0 this season.