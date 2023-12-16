Anthony Davis Injury: Darvin Ham cites new ailment for Lakers center's absence vs Spurs instead of nagging hip issue

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough loss against the young San Antonio Spurs as they missed the services of Anthony Davis. The Lakers' win-loss record went down to 15-10. However, there is some news about the eight-time NBA All-Star that coach Darvin Ham wanted to debunk during the post-game press conference.

According to the Lakers' injury reports, Davis is joined by Gabe Vincent, D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Hood-Schifino. It is said in the IL that Davis has a hip injury, which Ham wanted to be corrected.

Instead of having a hip injury, the real reason why Davis missed the game was because of an ankle injury that he attained during their other matchup with the Spurs. The hip injury is still there, but the ankle is the main problem right now for Davis.

In that game, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to pick up the win with Anthony Davis outdueling rookie Victor Wembanyama with 37 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two 3-point baskets. The team was successful in pulling off a 122-119 win, despite missing LeBron James.

During that matchup, the Lakers outside of Davis, relied on Taurean Prince and Austin Reaves who combined for 32 points to help out in the scoring department.

San Antonio Spurs snap 18-game losing streak against the LA Lakers without Anthony Davis

The bleeding has stopped for the San Antonio Spurs as they picked up a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, 129-115, and snapped their 18-game losing streak. This was the team's fourth win of the season and their record now stands at 4-20.

The Spurs capitalized on the absence of Anthony Davis with Victor Wembanyama controlling the paint with 13 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Leading the team in scoring was Devin Vassell who tallied 36 points, six rebounds, five 3-pointers and three assists.

On the other side, Jaxon Hayes was promoted to the starting lineup but was not able to fill in the Anthony Davis void that much after only doing eight points, seven rebounds and one block. LeBron James led the team with 23 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds.

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost two of their last three games and they will be hosting the New York Knicks on Dec. 18 at the Crypto.com Arena. There is no word yet if Anthony Davis will be available at that time.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs look to carry the momentum as they play the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 17.