Anthony Davis injury update- Lakers star says there is no concern going forward after suffering shoulder injury in game 1 

Anthony Davis narrowly avoided a serious injury in Game 1 of the Lakers' series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis hurt his right shoulder after a collision with Jaren Jackson Jr. in the second quarter. The superstar big man couldn't move his arm properly in the locker room and nearly didn't return for the second half. He ended up playing in the third quarter and finished the game strong.

The question now is whether this will affect his availability for Game 2 on Wednesday. Fortunately, Anthony Davis said that he's good to go for the second game. LA Lakers reporter Mike Trudell said that the big man called the injury a "stinger". Fans shouldn't be concerned about his availability.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Davis said JJJ landed on his shoulder at the end of that 2nd Q, and at first he couldn’t move it, but he was fine by the 3rd Q. Called it a stinger. No concern moving forward. Davis said JJJ landed on his shoulder at the end of that 2nd Q, and at first he couldn’t move it, but he was fine by the 3rd Q. Called it a stinger. No concern moving forward.

Anthony Davis had a monster game despite hurting his shoulder

While Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves were the main reasons for the LA Lakers' Game 1 victory, Anthony Davis also had a monstrous game. "The Brow" had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. But Davis' impact was mostly felt on the defensive end. AD denied the Memphis Grizzlies with seven blocks and three steals.

Assisting Davis on the defensive end was LeBron James, who finished with three blocks and two steals. The All-Star duo may not have been the stars of the show, but the Lakers needed the support they provided on Sunday. Rui Hachimura (29 points) and Austin Reaves (23 points) benefited from AD and LBJ's selflessness.

The Lakers have all the momentum heading into Game 2 on Wednesday. Ja Morant's injury could spell trouble for Memphis. After witnessing the events that took place on Sunday, it's clear that the Lakers can easily counter the Grizzlies' offense.

The Grizzlies, especially Ja Morant, are known for their aggressive offense. It was clear, however, that the Grizzlies had no answer for the Lakers' stifling defense. All the Lakers have to do now is capitalize on their solid defense and convert them into baskets.

