Anthony Davis injury update: Latest on LA Lakers superstar ahead of Houston Rockets clash

Anthony Davis has developed a reputation for being injury-prone and frequently missing games. This season, however, he has managed to participate and contribute significantly in all seven of the LA Lakers' games.

The Lakers find themselves in a tough spot with a two-game losing streak, following road losses to the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat. Their next matchup will be against the Houston Rockets, who are currently riding a three-game winning streak, in Houston.

According to the latest Lakers injury report, Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for the upcoming game due to left adductor/hip spasms.

The Lakers' star big man suffered the injury during their game against the Heat. In the latter part of the second quarter, Davis was seen limping after sustaining a blow to his upper leg.

He attempted to push through but was visibly struggling to move. The 30-year-old made another attempt to play in the third quarter before ultimately being subbed out for the remainder of the game.

The Lakers ended up losing the game by one point, 108-107.

After the game, Davis expressed confidence that he would be ready for their clash against the Rockets.

“I feel confident. I know my body. Obviously when you sleep, things can calm down or arise, but I’m very optimistic. Like I said, I got it loose and got it feeling good. Obviously, it just happened so I think just letting it calm down and talking to my trainer, I think it will be fine," he said (via Spectrum SportsNet).

“I’ll be fine. I’ll be ready to go Wednesday. But let it calm down and just get treatment and get ready to suit up on Wednesday,” he added.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, currently in concussion protocol, has been listed as probable for the upcoming game. Big man Jaxson Hayes is marked as questionable due to a left ankle sprain.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent will not be available for the game.

Looking at Anthony Davis' season so far

In the first seven games of this season, Anthony Davis is averaging 23.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and one steal per game. Notably, he leads the league with an average of 3.3 blocked shots per game. He is also leading the Lakers with 36.9 minutes per contest.

Prior to the season, Anthony Davis said he wanted to play in all of the Lakers’ games this season.

“I mean, it’s my goal every year to play 82, and I didn’t do anything differently. I took some time off. Got back in the lab and am ready to get started. Nothing’s changed. Every year you want to come out and play every game and help the team win, especially my role, I know it’s a big piece of this team, and with me being on the floor, it definitely helps us," he said (via Los Angeles Times).