Anthony Davis Injury Update: Massive blow to Mavericks as team's newest superstar set to miss several games

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a major setback on Sunday as multiple reports confirmed that Anthony Davis will be sidelined due to his latest injury. Davis, who recently arrived in Dallas as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, made his Mavericks debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.

However, the perennial All-Star’s first game with Dallas was cut short after he sustained a left adductor strain. Davis immediately showed signs of discomfort before heading to the locker room, bringing an abrupt end to what had been an impressive performance.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reports indicate that Davis is expected to miss several games, with the possibility of being sidelined for up to a month due to the injury.

"It is feared that the Mavericks’ newly acquired Anthony Davis will be sidelined for an indefinite period with the severity of his adductor injury sustained Saturday still being determined," Marc Stein tweeted.

Anthony Davis recently returned from an abdominal injury that had sidelined him for five games. Both the Mavericks organization and their fans are now hoping for a swift recovery, eager to see their newest superstar back on the court as soon as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback