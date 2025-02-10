  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  • Anthony Davis Injury Update: Massive blow to Mavericks as team's newest superstar set to miss several games

Anthony Davis Injury Update: Massive blow to Mavericks as team's newest superstar set to miss several games

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 10, 2025 02:40 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Anthony Davis Injury Update: Massive blow to Mavericks as team's newest superstar set to miss several games. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a major setback on Sunday as multiple reports confirmed that Anthony Davis will be sidelined due to his latest injury. Davis, who recently arrived in Dallas as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, made his Mavericks debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.

However, the perennial All-Star’s first game with Dallas was cut short after he sustained a left adductor strain. Davis immediately showed signs of discomfort before heading to the locker room, bringing an abrupt end to what had been an impressive performance.

also-read-trending Trending

Reports indicate that Davis is expected to miss several games, with the possibility of being sidelined for up to a month due to the injury.

"It is feared that the Mavericks’ newly acquired Anthony Davis will be sidelined for an indefinite period with the severity of his adductor injury sustained Saturday still being determined," Marc Stein tweeted.

Anthony Davis recently returned from an abdominal injury that had sidelined him for five games. Both the Mavericks organization and their fans are now hoping for a swift recovery, eager to see their newest superstar back on the court as soon as possible.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी