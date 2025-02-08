Anthony Davis and LeBron James' agent Rich Paul speaks for first time on shocking Luka Doncic trade

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul discussed the now infamous Anthony Davis trade to the Dallas Mavericks in a move that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. The former No. 1 overall pick was as surprised as the rest of the world to learn that he was getting shipped to the American Airlines Center but has apparently moved on from that situation.

In an interview with DLLS Sports’ Kevin Gray Jr., the Klutch Sports Group CEO said he wasn't aware of the trade given his busy schedule near the trade deadline but also said he was shocked by this trade.

“It’s been a pretty busy trade deadline for me,” Paul said. “Had a lot of guys get moved, a lot of it strategically. This one was a shock. And again, the timing of it was a shock, who was involved was a shock, (but) the destination was not a shock, just based upon the relationship. AD has been someone that Nico [Harrison] has coveted since he got the job, so that’s not a shock to me.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added that he understood why some people were happy with the trade and others completely hated it.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Very seldom do you see two mountains being moved like that, and obviously AD is 31 and Luka’s 25 so you can understand why on one end, and why people think not on the other. But ultimately, I imagine in the perfect world they would love to have them two play together, if everyone had it the way they wanted, but it doesn’t work like that. It’s OK, it’s a business, and I always tell my guys it’s a business.”

Anthony Davis went down injured in first game with Mavericks

Anthony Davis made his Dallas Mavericks debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets, doing more than enough to lead his new team to the win but getting injured in the process. As Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun combined for a pick-and-roll, Davis tried to challenge the big man and suffered a non-contact injury.

He headed to the locker room and left the game in the third quarter, raising plenty of eyebrows among Mavericks fans. Davis finished the game with 26 points on 10-from-18 from the floor, 2-from-2 from beyond the arc and 4-from-6 from the free-throw line. He added 16 rebounds and seven assists while blocking three shots.

Dallas secured the 116-105 win over Houston, somehow starting the Anthony Davis era with the right foot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback