The Dallas Mavericks suffered a massive blow on Saturday after Anthony Davis, who was making his franchise debut, exited the game with an injury in the third quarter. Davis was returning from an abdomen strain he sustained on Jan. 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Davis was again grimacing after clutching onto his groin area.

It was a non-contact injury, making it a more concerning situation for the 10x All-Star. Davis may have re-aggravated the injury. He has dealt with groin issues multiple times over the past few seasons. The Mavericks said Davis had sustained a "lower-body injury."

Here's the video of Davis' injury:

Davis was off to an incredible start for his new franchise. Before his exit, he had 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks on 10 of 18 shots. Davis was 2 of 2 from 3. He scored 24 in the first half alone.

Mavericks escape win as Anthony Davis exits the game injured as team's best player

The Dallas Mavericks escaped past the Houston Rockets with a 116-105 win. It was a close contest, especially without Anthony Davis for the better part of the fourth quarter. Davis was the team's best player for the night despite his early exit. Nevertheless, his fellow former Laker, Max Christie, ensured the Mavericks stayed on course to win the game.

Christie recorded his fourth straight 15+ point game and third with Mavericks after finishing with 23 points, shooting 4 of 5 from 3. Christie also hit the biggest shot of the night from 3 with 1:40 left to give the Mavericks a 109-100 lead.

The Mavericks will be concerned about Davis' injury but relieved that he and Christie were the key architects of their win as the team's fanbase continues to adjust to life without Luka Doncic.

