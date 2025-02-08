Anthony Davis Stats Today: Mavericks' Luka Doncic replacement gets off to an unbelievable start in debut (Feb. 8)

Anthony Davis was off to an incredible start in his Dallas Mavericks debut. The 10x All-Star was already making every Mavericks fan at the American Airlines Center increasingly comfortable with the huge void Luka Doncic left behind after the organization shockingly traded the franchise centerpiece. Davis instilled faith in the home crowd after an explosive first 12 minutes.

He began the game with an assist for a Daniel Gafford dunk, followed by a block and another assist for a P.J. Washington breakaway slam. Davis got to work and got his first Mavericks points with a fadeaway jumper over Amen Thompson. He followed it up with a floater.

Davis then had the American Airlines Building abuzz with a putback dunk. He also declared his arrival with that play as he yelled, "I'm here," convincing fans that he was going to give his everything to the franchise.

Davis finished the first quarter with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block, shooting 6 of 8. The Mavericks led 33-20.

Anthony Davis returned to play another eight minutes in the second quarter. The star big man continued to dominate, adding 10 more points to his tally with five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

He shot 9 of 13 overall, 2 of 2 from 3 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Davis totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, heading into halftime. The Mavericks led 65-48.

