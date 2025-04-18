Anthony Davis on Mavericks injury report with adductor ailment for 2025 NBA Play-in Tournament game vs Grizzlies 

Anthony Davis is on the Dallas Mavericks' injury report for Friday's NBA Play-in Tournament clash against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 10x All-Star is probable, citing a left adductor strain. Davis suffered the injury in February in his Mavericks debut. He missed 18 consecutive games because of the ailment.

However, Davis has been unbothered by this issue since. He's played nine games since returning on Mar. 24, including Wednesday's play-in clash against the Sacramento Kings, which Dallas won 120-106, which helped the Mavericks advance to the eighth seed game.

Davis endured a slow start but finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on 9 of 23 shots. He also hit three 3s on six attempts.

A probable status means Davis will likely play against Memphis. His availability will be critical to the Mavericks' hopes of beating the Grizzlies and making the playoffs against all odds.

Anthony Davis' two-way play can help the Mavericks neutralize Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s impact at the rim and provide enough offense for Dallas to get past Memphis without a reliable shot-creator.

Anthony Davis stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Davis has played 40 games against the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 23.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks, shooting 49.9%. Davis was with the Lakers when he last played against Memphis. In those two games, he averaged 30.5 ppg, 15.0 rpg and 2.0 bpg, shooting 55.3%.

Davis has found tremendous success against Memphis' core for the past three years, including the first-round playoff series between the Lakers and Grizzlies in 2023, when he was LA's best player.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Play-in Tournament game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch the contest online via NBA League Pass from 9:30 p.m. ET onwards at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is a -6.5-point favorite with a -250 money line. Davis is favored to score under 27.5 points and over 11.5 rebounds.

