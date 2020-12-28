Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook ruled out of tonight's NBA game, LeBron James doubtful, Dennis Schroder rejects a 2-year extension | NBA news

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook and LA Lakers' Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be out of action in tonight's NBA games due to injuries. In other NBA News, LA Lakers' latest acquisition, Dennis Schroder has reportedly turned down a 2-year extension with the franchise.

NBA News: Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James reported doubtful

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

The Washington Wizards will be hosting the Magic in Capital One Arena for the second time in a row. Their first encounter was last night when Orlando Magic defeated the Wizards by a 10-point margin. However, Russell Westbrook will not be suiting up for the Wizards against the Magic tonight.

Russell Westbrook has cited 'rest' as a reason for his absence for this game. He reportedly took the blame for his team's losses and is expected to make a major impact in their next game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

The Washington Wizards are expected to face another loss to the Magic now that Westbrook is not playing.

Tough Sunday in the NBA already: Russell Westbrook (rest), Kawhi Leonard (mouth) and Anthony Davis (calf strain) all ruled out of their games tonight — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 27, 2020

Meanwhile, LA Lakers' star forwards Anthony Davis and LeBron James will not be playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis is listed as 'day-to-day' after he reported a bruised right calf. LeBron James is also listed as questionable for this NBA game after experiencing issues with his ankle.

Just like the Wizards, the LA Lakers could face a tough time in the absence of their star duo on the floor. Nevertheless, the reigning champions should be able to adjust their rotations and give their backup forwards more minutes.

NBA News: Dennis Schroder reportedly turned down a 2-year extension with the LA Lakers

Advertisement

Dennis Schroder and LeBron James

Dennis Schroder was acquired by the LA Lakers this off-season and was given the starting point guard role. He was reportedly extremely excited to get off the bench and show the league his caliber as a starting point guard on a championship team.

The LA Lakers are already interested in contract extension talks with the guard, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Schroder was offered a two-year $33.4-million deal, but he reportedly rejected the offer.

Dennis Schroder reportedly turned down a two-year contract extension.https://t.co/xQ2mr1HB8i pic.twitter.com/Q7lQHMSzdu — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 27, 2020

With Schroder's contract negotiations expected to restart around mid-February, the LA Lakers could offer $83 million for four years on the 16th of February, according to various reports by ESPN.