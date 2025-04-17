Anthony Davis tells Kings fans to leave after ending their season - "Might want to beat that traffic"

Anthony Davis has been through a lot this season, from getting blindsided by a trade to sustaining an injury that cost him a significant chunk of game. Still, the one-time NBA champion remains an incredibly competitive athlete, as fans of his play-in opponent were reminded of.

On Wednesday, Davis led the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings. With a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter and the Mavs up by 19, AD decided to return fire with some Sacramento fans who had apparently been talking some trash:

"Y'all might want to beat that traffic, though," Davis said to fans in a clip posted by SportsCenter.

Davis was largely responsible for the huge deficit that the Kings found themselves in at that point. In his first play-in game with Dallas, the 6-foot-10 big man finished with a near double-double of 27 points and nine rebounds, as well as three blocks.

Though the Kings tried to somehow limited Davis' effectiveness in the early goings by sending multiple bodies and crowding his space, the one-time NBA champion eventually found his rhythm and picked up his scoring.

Klay Thompson, the other veteran on the Mavericks lineup with championship experience, added 23 points on 5-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Dallas also got 17 points apiece from PJ Washington, who was on the roster that made it to the Finals last year, and Brandon Williams, the former two-way player who got signed to a standard contract just days ago.

Anthony Davis praises Mavs teammate who had huge performance in play-in

When Davis went down with an adductor strain during his first game with the Mavs in early February, he lost some precious time to build chemistry with his teammates on the court. But now, it appears as though AD is right at home with the players on the Dallas lineup.

On a night when Davis played well alongside his fellow champion Thompson, the big man gave the sweet-shooting guard his props:

According to Mavs beat writer Joey Mistretta: "Anthony Davis said Klay Thompson was 'locked in' tonight."

The Mavericks will once again turn to the veteran experience of these two multi-decorated stars as they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

