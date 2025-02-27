Anthony Davis vows to prove Nico Harrison made the right decision to trade Luka Doncic: "We’re gonna get back to that"

Anthony Davis is focused on moving past the shocking trade that ended his tenure with the LA Lakers. Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison approached Lakers GM Rob Pelinka with an offer for Luka Doncic. Pelinka crafted the right package to acquire the Slovenian superstar, which included parting ways with the perennial All-Star Davis.

Ad

The one-time NBA champion has come to terms with why the Lakers decided to trade him. Now, his sole focus is on proving why Mavericks GM Harrison made the right decision in trading Luka Doncic to acquire him. Davis is determined to show the basketball world that Harrison made the right choice once he returns from injury.

"Obviously the unfortunate injury, but in that time that they saw me they realized how good we can be when we’re fully healthy… We’re gonna get back to that," Davis told the Los Angeles Times. So, there’s a lot of emotions involved just from the Dallas standpoint of me wanting to show the team why Nico did what he did."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Davis has played just one game for the Mavericks, during which he sustained a left abductor injury. Despite his limited time on the court, the Paris Olympics gold medalist wowed Dallas fans with an outstanding performance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He scored 26 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field, including a perfect 2 of 2 from beyond the arc. Additionally, he grabbed 16 rebounds, dished out seven assists and recorded three blocks. With Kyrie Irving and other key players on the roster, there is growing optimism that once Davis returns, the Mavericks will be a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis rejects claims that no one knew about the trade

Anthony Davis also weighed in on reports suggesting that the trade talks involving him and Luka Doncic were kept highly secret, with no one having any inkling about it. Davis finds it hard to believe but has moved past it as his focus is now on excelling with his new team.

Ad

"Everybody’s saying nobody knew and all this other sh*t. I just don’t believe it," Davis said.

There is no specific timeline for when Davis will return to the court for the Mavericks. He has started light on-court training and was seen taking shots before the Mavericks' game against the Lakers on Tuesday. The superstar center is scheduled for reevaluation next week and his return will be determined based on that assessment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback