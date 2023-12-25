Anthony Edwards adorably snuggles up in baby mama Jeanine Robel’s arms amid Christmas celebrations

Amid the jubilation of Christmas Eve, basketball sensation Anthony Edwards delighted fans by sharing an intimate moment with his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel. The heartwarming scene unfolded as Jeanine posted an Instagram story capturing Anthony snuggling and embracing her.

Edwards and Robel are expecting their first child together, and they couldn’t look happier. The couple looked cozy and festive as they posed together.

Anthony Edwards snuggles up to Jeanine Robel

The pair have been dating since early 2023, and they announced their pregnancy in November. They have not revealed the gender or the due date of their baby, but they are very excited about becoming parents. Edwards has been very supportive of Jeanine throughout her pregnancy, and he often compliments her on social media.

Anthony Edwards clocked 34 in the win against the Sacramento Kings

On the court, Anthony Edwards has been having a stellar season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently first in the Western Conference with a 22-6 record. Anthony scored 34 points and 10 assists in the 110-98 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. He also added five rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft and has emerged as one of the best young players in the league. He is averaging 25.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, and he is a strong candidate for the Most Improved Player award.

Edwards has formed a dynamic duo with Karl-Anthony Towns, who is also having a career-best season with 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

In addition to Edwards' standout contributions, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been displaying impressive teamwork and performance as a collective unit. The team's chemistry, coupled with the exceptional skills of key players like Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Malik Beasley, have made the Timberwolves formidable contenders.

As they continue to showcase their prowess and resilience on the court, the Timberwolves look like legitimate title contenders. With a talented roster and a string of impactful performances, the Timberwolves are certainly poised to make a compelling case for championship contention as the season unfolds.