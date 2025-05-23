"Anthony Edwards ain't it" - NBA fans hail MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as OKC goes up 2-0 with comprehensive win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder held it down on their home floor, cruising to a 118-103 win in Game 2 on Thursday night to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
In his first game since being named MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander showed exactly why, leading all players with 38 points and eight assists. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards bounced back from a quiet Game 1 with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but it still wasn’t enough.
Fans had plenty to say after Thursday’s game, with reactions split between criticizing the Timberwolves and showering Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder with praise.
“Anthony Edwards ain’t it,” one said.
“The MVP is winning a finals MVP too,” another commented.
“The ‘future face of the league’ is now on the verge of being swept by (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) after losing in 5 games just a season ago to Luka. Shows you how overrated a player can be due to the ‘killer mentality’ narrative,” another added.
Here are other reactions to SGA and OKC’s big Game 2 win.
“People really thought the Wolves stood a chance lol,” another said.
“Can we please stop the Anthony Edwards is MJ conversation…another 1/9 from 3 outing. The media needs to stop saying who the face of the league is. I’d rather players emulate SGA than AE, on and off the court,” one said.
“I don’t want to hear conversations about Anthony Edwards being the face of the NBA while SGA is still here. Respectfully, Shai is obviously at a different level than Ant is currently,” another commented.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets strong support from Thunder co-stars in Game 2 win
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-level night — efficiently hitting 12-of-21 shots — was the headline, but he wasn’t alone in lifting OKC to the win. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren delivered in big ways.
Williams, recently named to the All-NBA Second Defensive Team, put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, shooting 12-of-20 and finding his rhythm from the midrange all night.
Holmgren chipped in 22 points on 17 shots and was a defensive anchor early alongside Isaiah Hartenstein before the Thunder shifted to small-ball lineups.
For Minnesota, Julius Randle had a rough outing. After impressing in Game 1, he managed just six points on 11 shots in the loss. Jaden McDaniels added 22, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid combined for 27 off the bench.
OKC once again dominated inside, outscoring the Wolves in the paint 58-44 and holding a 16-9 edge in fastbreak points.
Game 3 heads to Minnesota, tipping off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center.
