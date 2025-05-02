Anthony Edwards' alleged leaked audio catches him chirping at LeBron James & Lakers over Rudy Gobert's stellar show

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' alleged trask talk against LeBron James and the LA Lakers emerged on X on Thursday. Minnesota had a series-clinching Game 5 win on Wednesday to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Ad

A visibly animated Edwards was seen shouting and celebrating down the stretch as the Timberwolves limited the Lakers to just 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Edwards was praising Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who had a big night. He seemingly fired shots at the Lakers with James standing beside him at the 3-point line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yea! Congratulate my motherf***ing teammate! The f**k are they talking about? ... All that sh*t they’ve been talking about. Rudy got 30 tonight."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LegendZ, known for transcribing the audio of NBA games, shared a clip of the exchange on X. Edwards' trash talk continued postgame:

"Lakers in 5. Ant man, Batman, Superman. Lakers in 5," Edwards said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Minnesota defeated LA 103-96 at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday to win the series 4-1. Edwards struggled mightily in Game 5, but Gobert picked up the slack, leading the team with 27 points and 24 rebounds. Edwards finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists on 5-for-19 shooting (0-for-11 on 3-pointers).

Anthony Edwards slams 'Lakers in 5' predictions following series win

A video of Anthony Edwards walking around Los Angeles following his team's Game 5 win on Wednesday. In the viral clip, Edwards talked to fans around the Crypto.com Arena. He fired shots at the series' predictions while on his way back to their hotel.

Ad

"They said ‘Lakers in 5,’ and when we was up 3-1, they said ‘Lakers in 7,’" Edwards said. "Go to hell and dance."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards' team is the second team in the West to advance to the second round. They await the winner of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. The Warriors lead that series 3-2, and Game 6 is scheduled on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More