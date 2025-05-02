Anthony Edwards' alleged leaked audio catches him chirping at LeBron James & Lakers over Rudy Gobert's stellar show

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' alleged trask talk against LeBron James and the LA Lakers emerged on X on Thursday. Minnesota had a series-clinching Game 5 win on Wednesday to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.
A visibly animated Edwards was seen shouting and celebrating down the stretch as the Timberwolves limited the Lakers to just 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Edwards was praising Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who had a big night. He seemingly fired shots at the Lakers with James standing beside him at the 3-point line.
"Yea! Congratulate my motherf***ing teammate! The f**k are they talking about? ... All that sh*t they’ve been talking about. Rudy got 30 tonight."
LegendZ, known for transcribing the audio of NBA games, shared a clip of the exchange on X. Edwards' trash talk continued postgame:
"Lakers in 5. Ant man, Batman, Superman. Lakers in 5," Edwards said.
Minnesota defeated LA 103-96 at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday to win the series 4-1. Edwards struggled mightily in Game 5, but Gobert picked up the slack, leading the team with 27 points and 24 rebounds. Edwards finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists on 5-for-19 shooting (0-for-11 on 3-pointers).
Anthony Edwards slams 'Lakers in 5' predictions following series win
A video of Anthony Edwards walking around Los Angeles following his team's Game 5 win on Wednesday. In the viral clip, Edwards talked to fans around the Crypto.com Arena. He fired shots at the series' predictions while on his way back to their hotel.
"They said ‘Lakers in 5,’ and when we was up 3-1, they said ‘Lakers in 7,’" Edwards said. "Go to hell and dance."
Anthony Edwards' team is the second team in the West to advance to the second round. They await the winner of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. The Warriors lead that series 3-2, and Game 6 is scheduled on Friday.
