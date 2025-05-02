  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Edwards
  • Anthony Edwards' alleged leaked audio catches him chirping at LeBron James & Lakers over Rudy Gobert's stellar show

Anthony Edwards' alleged leaked audio catches him chirping at LeBron James & Lakers over Rudy Gobert's stellar show

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 02, 2025 00:02 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five - Source: Getty
Anthony Edwards' alleged leaked audio catches him chirping at LeBron James & Lakers over Rudy Gobert's stellar show (Image source: Getty)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' alleged trask talk against LeBron James and the LA Lakers emerged on X on Thursday. Minnesota had a series-clinching Game 5 win on Wednesday to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Ad

A visibly animated Edwards was seen shouting and celebrating down the stretch as the Timberwolves limited the Lakers to just 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Edwards was praising Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who had a big night. He seemingly fired shots at the Lakers with James standing beside him at the 3-point line.

"Yea! Congratulate my motherf***ing teammate! The f**k are they talking about? ... All that sh*t they’ve been talking about. Rudy got 30 tonight."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LegendZ, known for transcribing the audio of NBA games, shared a clip of the exchange on X. Edwards' trash talk continued postgame:

"Lakers in 5. Ant man, Batman, Superman. Lakers in 5," Edwards said.
Ad

Minnesota defeated LA 103-96 at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday to win the series 4-1. Edwards struggled mightily in Game 5, but Gobert picked up the slack, leading the team with 27 points and 24 rebounds. Edwards finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists on 5-for-19 shooting (0-for-11 on 3-pointers).

Anthony Edwards slams 'Lakers in 5' predictions following series win

A video of Anthony Edwards walking around Los Angeles following his team's Game 5 win on Wednesday. In the viral clip, Edwards talked to fans around the Crypto.com Arena. He fired shots at the series' predictions while on his way back to their hotel.

Ad
"They said ‘Lakers in 5,’ and when we was up 3-1, they said ‘Lakers in 7,’" Edwards said. "Go to hell and dance."

Anthony Edwards' team is the second team in the West to advance to the second round. They await the winner of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. The Warriors lead that series 3-2, and Game 6 is scheduled on Friday.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications