Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel can't contain her excitement for 'House Of The Dragon Season 2': "Wanna have a watch party"

Anthony Edwards' baby mama, Jeanine Robel, couldn’t contain her excitement for the second season of "House of the Dragon." Edwards' girlfriend took to her social media to show her excitement for the prequel to "Game of Thrones" and said that she wants to have a watch party for the TV show due in two days.

The girlfriend of the Minnesota Timberwolves star re-posted a story on her Instagram.

“I think I wanna have a watch party! It’s time! The North remembers and so do I,” wrote Robel followed by heart emojis.

Anthony Edwards's baby mama, Jeanine Robel's IG story

Released in 2022, the first season of the prequel to ‘G.O.T.’ was one of the biggest hits in television history.

‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 is set to premiere on June 16, 2024. The first season was aired on HBO and Season 2 will also be aired on HBO. It is based on the famous book Fire & Blood by legendary author George R. R. Martin.

Anthony Edwards' baby mama, Jeanine Robel, says having children changed her perspective on life

Jeanine Robel’s motherhood has changed her perspective on life. Since the delivery of her second child, she has been dropping life lessons for her fans on social media.

While Robel was in the Bahamas enjoying her time with her little family, she posted a story about the experience of being a mother. In her Instagram story, Robel reposted a post that said that having children wards away negative things in life and helps build better memories with family.

"No one talks about how having children literally changes your perspective on everything. You have no desire to impress people or fit in. Negative things people think or say don't matter anymore. All you care about is making memories with your little family and creating your dream life together,” her IG story said.

Anthony Edwards's baby mama, Jeanine Robel's IG story

Robel also posted pictures of her children on her social media. In one of the videos posted on her Instagram story, Robel was seen rocking her daughter Aislynn in her lap.

Robel has a daughter, Aislynn (born in March), with Anthony Edwards, who was present during the delivery and left the game against the Sacramento Kings to be there. She also has a son, Krue, whom she had with her former boyfriend, Chief Keef.

