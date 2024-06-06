Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel shows off her edgy new braids as she poses with 3-month old daughter 

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel is hands-on in taking care of their three-month-old daughter Aislynn. And while she's at it, she has kept her keen sense of style.

She shared on her Instagram story a photo of her rocking new stylish braids while holding her little bundle of joy at home.

Check out the screenshot of Robel's IG story post:

Jeanine Robel rocking her new braids while holding baby Aislynn (Image via Jeanine Robel Instagram)

Anthony Edwards, 22, and Robel, 30, had Aislynn in March. Her birth made it all the more an eventful half-year for 'Ant-Man', complementing the success he had on the basketball court.

The former top overall NBA pick (2020) finished his season with career-high numbers of 25.9 points and 5.1 assists to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals to earn a spot in this year's All-NBA Second Team. More importantly, he led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals after two decades.

Basketball continues for him in the summer as Anthony Edwards will see action for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

He is part of the team that also counts as members LeBron James and Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Kevin Durant and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), and Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat).

Jeanine Robel supportive of Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves' playoff run

While busy looking after her and Anthony Edwards' daughter Aislynn, Jeanine Robel made sure to still support her boyfriend and the Minnesota Timberwolves' spirited playoff run this season.

As she had been doing all season long, Robel took to social media to express her support for her two-time NBA All-Star boyfriend, including the time the Timberwolves averted being swept by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on the road.

She took to Instagram and shared a clip of Anthony Edwards in the closing moments of the game. She captioned it with:

"ain't no sweep on ant resumeee"

X user Luka Magic shared the clip on his page below:

The Timberwolves, however, eventually fell and were eliminated by the Mavericks the following game.

Despite being shown the exit, Minnesota still had its most impressive postseason showing in years. The Wolves swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the opening round and then edged out the erstwhile defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals in seven games.

In this year's playoffs, Edwards had averages of 27.6 points, seven rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 41 minutes through the course of 16 games.