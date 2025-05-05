Anthony Edwards' ex Alexandria Desroches drops cryptic post claiming no ties with Timberwolves star

Anthony Edwards has been balling in the NBA playoffs. In the second consecutive season, the Minnesota Timberwolves star is proving that he is set to be an unstoppable force in the coming years. However, there is another news that has surrounded his name throughout the season, and it is coming in again.

Edwards' ex, Alexandria Desroches made a social media post that raised eyebrows. In her viral Instagram story, Desroches urged people to stop associating her name with Edwards and she didn't know him anymore.

"Please stop associating my name with that man!" Alexandria Desroches wrote. "Stop posting old sh!t chopping it up to make it seem what it is not damn! Its step daddy season WTF 🥰 🥰 🥰 🥰we dont know that man thank ya."

[Credit: IG/@iamallyd]

She also urged everyone to move on from the old story.

"Everyone moved on in there lives im confused why old stuff is being posted? Plus yall aint never heard of a sperm bank baby 🥰," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@iamallyd]

Desroches allegedly has a one-year-old son, Amir, with Anthony Edwards and had filed a child support case against the Timberwolves star.

Anthony Edwards' daughter Aislynn the inspiration behind his 40-point game against Lakers

The Timberwolves were bad news for the LA Lakers that many failed to see before the start of the series. It was evident in Game 1 of the Western Conference opening round that the T'Wilves might take the series home, and they did.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the series, Anthony Edwards erupted for 43 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field in Game 4. In the big win, Edwards also had nine rebounds and six assists in 44 minutes.

Edwards later revealed that his daughter Aislynn was the inspiration behind the masterclass.

"Man, I've been dreaming all my life for these moments, man," Edwards said after the game.

The Timberwolves star added that he drew inspiration from the presence of his daughter in the crowd. He also added that although Aislynn was too young to understand anything, she would be proud of him, knowing that she was in the crowd.

"My baby was able to come to see me play," he continued. "My Azy Pazy, my little girl, she was able to come to see me play today. So I wanted to make the most of it, man.

"I know she's not going to remember it, but she's going to look back at it one day and see she was at the game. So that was what really drove me today."

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will now face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

