"Anthony Edwards forgot to hop on his burner", We can kiss your basketball career goodbye" - Fans react to Anthony Edwards' apology following disrespectful behavior towards gay community

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards finds himself in a patch of trouble after posting a rather controversial video on social media. As NBA fans took note of the derogatory terms used by Edwards, they also reacted to his comments.
Anthony Edwards has garnered a lot of attention over the last few seasons for his skill and talent. He was also praised for his performance as Kermit Wilts in the Netflix movie "Hustle".
While things have mostly looked positive for the young star, the Timberwolves guard found himself in trouble following his recent post.
Anthony Edwards posted a rather controversial video on social media where he was heard using some derogatory terms when referring to a random group of men.
Needless to say, the post spread like wildfire as people showed no hesitation in responding to what he said. In light of his actions, Edwards quickly issued an apology on Twitter where he said:
"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"
While the comments have been a matter of offense to a few, fans showed no mercy as they responded to the original post and the apology
Fans haven't been kind to the young star for his actions. Although he issued an apology, it hasn't been well-received.
Given the nature of the situation, it is uncertain if Edwards will face further consequences for his actions. While this may die down gradually, the young star may continue to face social media backlash for the time being.
Anthony Edwards' comments stand against the NBA's stance on social causes
Considering the league's stance on social and community-related issues, Edwards could face some backlash for his actions.
The NBA has taken an active role in building communities and promoting inclusivity and solidarity. This was best seen in their approach towards the Black Lives Matter campaign.
With players actively participating as well, the organization uses its platform globally to address important social issues.
Meanwhile, the league hasn't been averse to taking action against players on such issues. Former Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is a stark example of this.
With players such as Reggie Bullock, who have actively supported the LGBTQ+ community, the NBA continues to work towards building an inclusive environment.