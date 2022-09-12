"Anthony Edwards forgot to hop on his burner", We can kiss your basketball career goodbye" - Fans react to Anthony Edwards' apology following disrespectful behavior towards gay community

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards finds himself in a patch of trouble after posting a rather controversial video on social media. As NBA fans took note of the derogatory terms used by Edwards, they also reacted to his comments.

Anthony Edwards has garnered a lot of attention over the last few seasons for his skill and talent. He was also praised for his performance as Kermit Wilts in the Netflix movie "Hustle".

While things have mostly looked positive for the young star, the Timberwolves guard found himself in trouble following his recent post.

Anthony Edwards posted a rather controversial video on social media where he was heard using some derogatory terms when referring to a random group of men.

HaterMuse @HaterMuse Anthony Edwards is wild for this man Anthony Edwards is wild for this man 😭 https://t.co/ccSkkDfe1E

Needless to say, the post spread like wildfire as people showed no hesitation in responding to what he said. In light of his actions, Edwards quickly issued an apology on Twitter where he said:

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_ What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!

While the comments have been a matter of offense to a few, fans showed no mercy as they responded to the original post and the apology

Here are the best reactions from Twitter:

Drew @PGSupremacy Anthony Edwards forgot to hop on his burner Anthony Edwards forgot to hop on his burner 😭 https://t.co/RQfUWEvpWX

𝘋𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘰𝘯🐺 @DaltonForMVP @theantedwards_ the amount of homophobia in these replies is kinda sad. it’s not that hard to respect other people @theantedwards_ the amount of homophobia in these replies is kinda sad. it’s not that hard to respect other people

tattooedtwink69 @tattooedtwink66 @theantedwards_ We can kiss your basketball career goodbye. @theantedwards_ We can kiss your basketball career goodbye.

@5ve30 @prod5ve @theantedwards_ logan paul had a better apology 🤡 good luck with your basketball career i will NOT be buying your jersey 🤡! @theantedwards_ logan paul had a better apology 🤡 good luck with your basketball career i will NOT be buying your jersey 🤡!

z @ZakMarcinNBA Anthony Edwards after the NBA forces him to make an apology statement Anthony Edwards after the NBA forces him to make an apology statement https://t.co/SqSW56Pe0E

soumyajit @gab_loo anthony edwards' social media manager coming into work tomorrow



anthony edwards' social media manager coming into work tomorrow https://t.co/efbqEmZm4X

M. Scarn @Sc0ttst0tts Anthony Edwards seeing a group of guys minding their own business Anthony Edwards seeing a group of guys minding their own business https://t.co/GiYGfs2ha5

Tha Ghost @ThaGhostMamba Damn, they gonna have my son Anthony Edwards doing a PSA with Saucy Santana now for the NBA. Hate it had to be him 🥴 Damn, they gonna have my son Anthony Edwards doing a PSA with Saucy Santana now for the NBA. Hate it had to be him 🥴

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Anthony Edwards realizing he forgot to switch accounts before posting NSFW slur Anthony Edwards realizing he forgot to switch accounts before posting NSFW slur https://t.co/6WJ7loHswZ

dre @teedreeezy So Anthony Edwards saw a group of gay men simply minding their business and that bothered him enough to make a video and post it on social media and that’s not homophobia to y’all? Smh So Anthony Edwards saw a group of gay men simply minding their business and that bothered him enough to make a video and post it on social media and that’s not homophobia to y’all? Smh

𝐀𝟏𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 @strugglingfan1 After years of Anthony Edwards being perfect, he finally messes up After years of Anthony Edwards being perfect, he finally messes up

Nate Pentz @natepentz This Anthony Edwards slur is so disappointing. This Anthony Edwards slur is so disappointing.

Alex @alejandrozi_ @theantedwards_ I say we punish you by sending you to Sacramento! @theantedwards_ I say we punish you by sending you to Sacramento!

Nick @oKlDDo Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_ What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! Anthony Edwards to the Knicks!!! twitter.com/theantedwards_… Anthony Edwards to the Knicks!!! twitter.com/theantedwards_…

🗽🇻🇮The Incomparable Suge🇻🇮🗽 @Suggie2Necklace Anthony Edwards basically just signed up to attend every Pride parade and GLAAD event for the rest of his life today Anthony Edwards basically just signed up to attend every Pride parade and GLAAD event for the rest of his life today https://t.co/oHReG14ZX0

Cam🅿️ @camfromthe216 Anthony Edwards is trying to get canceled out here Anthony Edwards is trying to get canceled out here https://t.co/1Yc9RjhOZ8

Fans haven't been kind to the young star for his actions. Although he issued an apology, it hasn't been well-received.

Given the nature of the situation, it is uncertain if Edwards will face further consequences for his actions. While this may die down gradually, the young star may continue to face social media backlash for the time being.

Anthony Edwards' comments stand against the NBA's stance on social causes

Considering the league's stance on social and community-related issues, Edwards could face some backlash for his actions.

The NBA has taken an active role in building communities and promoting inclusivity and solidarity. This was best seen in their approach towards the Black Lives Matter campaign.

With players actively participating as well, the organization uses its platform globally to address important social issues.

Meanwhile, the league hasn't been averse to taking action against players on such issues. Former Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is a stark example of this.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Statement from the Miami Heat on center Meyers Leonard: Statement from the Miami Heat on center Meyers Leonard: https://t.co/RmRaLZ1bxR

With players such as Reggie Bullock, who have actively supported the LGBTQ+ community, the NBA continues to work towards building an inclusive environment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal