Anthony Edwards gets Paul Pierce wheelchair memes treatment from NBA Twitter after entering second half late

Anthony Edwards raised eyebrows when he checked into the contest late in the second half against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. This marked the second instance this season that the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar entered a game late.

The Clippers led 63-55 at the Crypto.com Arena heading into halftime, and Edwards was a no-show when the team was back on the floor. However, he did check in a minute later, leading to Paul Pierce's wheelchair comparisons on social media.

For those unaware, the former Boston Celtics icon was wildly accused of pooping in his pants. He once set the record straight that he suffered a sprained MCL, stressing that the wheelchair was because the medical team didn't want him to put any pressure on the knee. The infamous incident has garnered a plethora of conspiracy theories over the years, with one of them being that he faked the injury.

However, ahead of the Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Pierce had confessed that he "wanted to go to the bathroom", leading fans to troll him relentlessly on Twitter (now X).

As for Anthony Edwards, the reasons for both incidents are unknown. His postgame presser will be a rather intriguing one if anyone pops the question about his late show to the game.

Fans compare Anthony Edwards' late showing to the game with Paul Pierce's wheelchair drama

Fans on X were sure that Anthony Edwards needed a washroom break ahead of the second half. One of them called it out in their tweets, especially since this was the second time, following a similar incident during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month.

"Dude how many sh**s does he take"

The reactions followed soon enough.

NBA fans believed Anthony Edwards came late due to a restroom break ahead of the second half

On the game front, two of the best teams are battling it out as they look to secure a top-three finish in the regular season. At the time of writing, Anthony Edwards has led from the front with 37 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

The Timberwolves are facing off against a strong LA unit while being without bigs Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. With just over a minute to go at the time of writing, Minnesota holds a dominant 118-110 lead over the Clippers.

Complementing Edwards is Mike Conley Jr. with 23 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 28 points off the bench. For the Clippers, Paul George has recorded 22 points.