Why did Anthony Edwards come off the bench vs Trail Blazers? Understanding pre-tipoff absence (March 4)

NBA star Anthony Edwards came off the bench as they played against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. This is the first game where Edwards came off the bench since his rookie year. Interestingly, the All-Star shooting guard wasn't injured before the game, which led him to come off the bench.

The last time that Edwards came off the bench was during his rookie season, in his 17th game. He averaged 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists before being promoted to the starting lineup.

It was reported that Ant-Man was late to the court, which caused him to miss the start of the game. It wasn't reported why he was late, but he made sure that he was still present. Nickeil Alexander-Walker took over his starting spot. Edwards waited patiently to get in the game during tip-off.

In the past two games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards left at halftime to witness the birth of his child. He only played for 18 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on March 1. The star finished with 11 points and shot a poor 2-11 from the field.

Alexander-Walker once again took over for him in the second half. The Wolves suffered a 124-120 loss against the Kings that night.

Anthony Edwards and girlfriend share first baby pictures to the public

Anthony Edwards is now a father and shares a child with Jeanine Robel. Edwards' girlfriend took to social media to share an image of their firstborn, named Aje. They didn't reveal the face and covered it with a heart emoji.

"The youngest in charge has arrived. Baby AJE"

Robel shows first baby picture to the public

It's been known to those who follow Edward's personal life closely that the two have been together for over a year. The NBA star confirmed their relationship last year.

How has Anthony Edwards played this season?

Edwards has elevated the Wolves with how he's played this season. Together with the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder, they are fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota and Denver both have a 42-19 record, which makes them tied for second place.

Edwards has played 58 games this season and has only missed three games. He's been available for the most part, playing a significant part in their success. The two-time All-Star is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He's also improved his shooting from outside, making 37% shots from deep.