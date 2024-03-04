Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel took to Instagram to share the first image of their baby. The news of the delivery comes after the Minnesota Timberwolves guard exited Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings at halftime to attend the birth of his child with Robel.

Hours ago, Robel shared the first image of their baby, which had a wholesome caption. Named baby AJE, the tiny tot was covered in a pink wrap, and the face was covered by a heart emoji. The story was captioned:

"The youngest in charge has arrived. Baby AJE"

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shares first image with their baby

Robel also has a son with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Chief Keef. Earlier, the model shared a picture of her baby bump in a $200 Venetia gown.

Edwards and his partner have been dating for several months, and the pregnancy news has been doing the buzz on social media. Earlier, they made headlines for the baby shower, which was themed and showed a heavily pregnant Robel.

The couple have been dating for at least 13 months, according to reports. Anthony Edwards first confirmed the relationship after the Timberwolves game against the Houston Rockets in January last year.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves set for a deep playoff run

On the season front, Anthony Edwards has been on a tear for Minnesota this season.

The guard is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for Minnesota, who is second in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves have a healthy 42-19 record and are tied with the Denver Nuggets in third place. They slipped a rung after going down 89-88 in a close contest with the LA Clippers.

Edwards led from the front with 27 points, five rebounds and two assists. However, Kawhi Leonard (32 points) and Norman Powell (24 points) saw the Clippers to the win.

The loss doesn't hurt the team, though, considering how good they have been all campaign. They are primed to make the playoffs and have a deeper run, as they are one of the more cohesive and lethal units in the league.

Up next, Anthony Edwards and the T-Wolves have a competitive slate of games, starting off against the Portland Trail Blazers, followed by the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Only time will tell if they can notch up wins and take back the top spot in the West.