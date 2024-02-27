"Where the baby at": Anthony Edwards' comedy lights up girlfriend Jeanine Robel's star-studded baby shower ft. Jordyn Woods

Anthony Edwards had quite the fun during his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel's baby shower. The event featured his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns and his partner Jordyn Woods as well. Robel took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the day, and one of them featured Woods and Robel's mother. Meanwhile, Woods also reposted the story on her social media to show some love for Robel and Edwards. One of the activities involved the men playing diaper games and having laughs while at it.

During one of the instances, Edwards joked about where the baby was when he was changing the diaper of a baby doll leaving the whole room in splits. Robel was seen in a pink suit, with a white top as she posed for pictures with Woods and several other family and friends who had attended the Sunday festivities.

"Where the baby at?"

Robel also shares a son with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Chief Keef. Earlier, the model shared a picture of her baby bump, wearing a stunning $200 Venetia gown. Edwards and his partner have been dating for several months now, and the pregnancy news has been doing the buzz on social media.

The couple have been dating for at least 13 months, according to multiple reports. Anthony Edwards first confirmed the relationship after a game against the Houston Rockets in January last season.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are well on their way to the playoffs

On the season front, it has been a dream run for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are all set to make the postseason as table-toppers if they continue their strong showing at the business end of the regular season. And Anthony Edwards has already justified why he was worth the plush five-year, $205.9 million extension he inked with the side last summer.

At the time of writing, the guard is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 54 games played. Edwards is shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc. Their recent win against the Brooklyn Nets put them to 40-17 and this time around, the trio of Edwards, Towns, and Rudy Gobert have looked unbeatable.

Up next, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves take on the San Antonio Spurs, followed by a West matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Only time will tell if he can lead Minnesota to their maiden championship.