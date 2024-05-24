Anthony Edwards gets rave reviews from Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian: "Great young star for the league"

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, praised Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. The Wolves shooting guard continues to impress the fans with his charisma on and off the court.

Edwards has lived up to the hype by being the star for Minnesota in the NBA playoffs. But they still have to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, who won Game 1 of the Conference finals last night.

Still, fans are entranced by how amazing Edwards is with the husband of the famed tennis star being one of them. After posting a photo of the star's basketball trading card, he followed it up with a celebration of the Wolves star's talents.

"No matter how this series goes, he's already such a great young star for the League," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Edwards has averaged 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in the postseason. But now that they're in the NBA Finals, the Wolves are looking at him to lead the team to success.

In Game 1 of the conference finals, he struggled to be effective as he only had 19 points in 6-16 shooting from the field and 5-12 from beyond the arc. He tried to contribute in other ways with his 11 rebounds and eight assists. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough for the Wolves to capture the win in the first game of the best-of-seven series.

Despite struggling in Game 1, NBA legend still believes in Anthony Edwards

The comparisons between Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards might not stop anytime soon. While many continue to point out the similarities, NBA legend Grant Hill strongly believes that the young star could be better than the Chicago Bulls legend.

"I've been impressed with Ant's playmaking and decision-making this season, that balance," Hill said. "That's where I have seen an improvement. He was making great plays last year, now he is making winning plays."

Hill also stated that Edwards looks like he's figured out how to be a winner in his young career. The former Detroit Pistons star shared that it took Jordan seven years to figure out how to win, while the Wolves star is only in his fourth NBA season.

Jordan made his first conference finals appearance in his fifth year in the league. The following year, he led the Bulls to another conference finals appearance. During both times, they were overpowered by the Pistons. He made his first NBA Finals appearance the year after that.

