Anthony Edwards' gf Jeanine Robel shares candid "parents night out" snap

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards haven't had the strong start to the season experts thought they'd have. Edwards is still posting MVP-caliber numbers, but that hasn't always translated into success.

Notably, that's why he might need a night off to blow off some steam, relax and regroup ahead of a crucial game.

With that in mind, his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, shared a snap of the two in their hotel room bathroom, getting ready to hit the streets in Boston:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via Jeanine Robel's IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Parents night out, Boston edition," she captioned the picture, adding a green heart emoji at the end.

Trending

The Timberwolves will square off with the Boston Celtics in an inter-conference matchup. They'll look to bounce back after losing four of their last six games, including back-to-back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Andrew Wiggins draws Michael Jordan comparison

As complicated as things have been for the Timberwolves this season, Edwards continues to take big strides as one of the faces of the league.

He's currently averaging 27.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on almost 48% from the floor. Notably, he's also taken a leap on the defensive end of the floor.

Considering that, Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic gave him the ultimate compliment by comparing him to Michael Jordan after his team's win over the Timberwolves:

“I think Anthony Edwards did not turn into Steph Curry, but he’s slowly turning into Michael Jordan,” Rajakovic said. “To be honest with you, Michael Jordan was my idol and the best player that I ever watched; I always admired him.

"I think Anthony Edwards is the closest that I’ve ever seen to Michael Jordan, just the way he moves on the court, just how competitive he is. There are amazing competitors in this league, but this kid has something special. I have a ton of respect for him.”

The Georgia product put up 26 points on 9 of 20 from the floor, adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and five 3-pointers in the five-point loss.

The Timberwolves are 8-7 and in the 10th spot in the Western Conference, far from what one would expect from a team that just reached the Conference Finals last season.

Clearly, swapping Karl-Anthony Towns with Julius Randle hasn't turned out as well as they expected, and Edwards will have to embrace an even bigger role for this team to get back to winning ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.