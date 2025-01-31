Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel drops heartfelt four-word reaction to Timberwolves star's record-breaking feat

As the month of January is about to wrap up, Opta Sports, a sports analytics company looked back on Anthony Edwards' performance. According to them, the Minnesota Timberwolves star registered 485 points, 92 rebounds, 92 assists, 69 made threes and 12 blocks, all of which translated to ten wins throughout 16 games.

While these are stellar numbers on their own, it becomes even more impressive when considering that no one's done it before. Edwards has had a record-setting month and his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, could not help but celebrate his accomplishment.

Robel reposted the data by Opta Sports to her Instagram account along with a brief caption.

"One of one fr," Robel wrote along with a goat and a heart emoji.

Jeanine Robel's post celebrating Anthony Edwards feat (Photo credits: Jeanine Robel's Instagram/coutureinc2)

Anthony Edwards has been putting up great numbers for the Timberwolves all season long. He has averaged 26.4 points on 44.4/41.8/82.9% shooting splits. He has also put up 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

January, so far, has been the best month for him. He has put up 29.9 ppg on splits of 44.5/42.6/84.6%. He's maintained his rebounding average of 5.7 rpg but has upped his playmaking with 5.4 apg.

Edwards' consistency in being one of the best guards in the league has earned him a spot as one of the reserves in this year's Western Conference All-Star team.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel celebrates his clutch shot against the Clippers

Anthony Edwards is the best scorer on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Because of this, it only makes sense for him to be coach Chris Finch's go-to guy during crunch time.

This became evident during the Wolves' Jan. 6 matchup against the LA Clippers at the Target Center. The Clippers managed to secure an early lead in the first quarter. However, Edwards and the Wolves slowly dug themselves out of the hole. By the fourth quarter, the Clippers were barely hanging on to their lead.

With just over a minute left in the game and Minnesota down by one (101-100), Edwards hit a stepback 3 to put his team up. LA failed to respond on the next possession so the lead remained with the Wolves.

When Minnesota got the ball back, it was once again in the hands of Edwards. In nearly the same motion as his first clutch shot, he sank another 3-pointer to ice the game. Edwards, who led Minnesota on a huge comeback, took the time to celebrate after his shot.

As it happens, his girlfriend Jeanine Robel was in the stands. She was able to capture Edwards' celebration which she later posted on her Instagram story.

Jeanine Robel reacts to Anthony Edwards' clutch 3 (Photo credits: Jeanine Robel's IG/coutureinc2)

Edwards finished that game with 37 points, seven boards, eight assists and one steal. He went on a 6-for-13 clip from beyond the arc.

